‘I’m ecstatic to learn more’: Maid spends her free time coding and hopes to build a Mandarin learning app

SINGAPORE: While many people spend their downtime binge-watching shows or scrolling through social media, one maid in Singapore is using hers to learn how to code, with the hope of one day creating a Mandarin learning app.

The maid caught the attention of Singaporeans after sharing on Reddit’s asksg forum that she has been teaching herself web development during her daily break, all while juggling household responsibilities.

According to her, her employers treat her well and give her time off from 3 pm to 8 pm every day.

“From 3 to 8 pm daily, I’m free. I vibe code as a hobby. So far I can build a basic web app or a site. I just learned to run a script after building a web project starter. I’m ecstatic to learn more. Angular next, then CLI,” she shared.

“I also do boxing or yoga on weekday nights. They allowed me out.”

A goal beyond coding

Beyond learning to code, she has set herself a personal goal: creating a Mandarin learning app.

She explained that the idea came from her own experience learning the language, saying classes can be expensive.

“I only wish to build a Mandarin learning app because learning Mandarin in class needs to pay. I’m currently enrolled in a basic Mandarin class in ACMI.”

She added that once she has built the app, she hopes to share what she has learnt with other foreign domestic workers who are interested in coding.

Searching for a workspace

Although her employers are supportive in many ways, they are not particularly comfortable seeing her spend long hours on her laptop at home.

“My boss doesn’t want to see [me on my] computer…” she said. “I think they don’t feel too good about it.”

Hoping to find somewhere else to work on her projects, she asked Singaporean Redditors if they knew of any free spots where she could plug in her laptop for a few hours.

“Curious if there’s some place in SG where I can plug in my laptop and sit for like 3 hrs without costing me money. I’m near Orchard.”

“I know there are libraries I can go to, but I’m thinking maybe I’ll fall asleep in there. I used to sit with my laptop at an HDB block, but unless I buy a new laptop, I can’t just sit anywhere.”

“I wish you nothing but success and more”

Many commenters applauded her passion for coding and eagerness to keep learning despite the demands of her job.

One software engineer wrote, “First off, this is amazing, and I’m super glad that you’re learning on your own. As a software engineer, it really warms my heart to think that it’s more accessible to more people now with Vibe Coding.”

“Second, I think your job is one of the hardest jobs. So I think you’re doing fantastic using your spare time to learn. I don’t know if I would have the energy if I were in your shoes.”

Another remarked, “This is one hell of a helper. I meant it the good way.”

A third commented, “Coolest FDW ever! I wish you nothing but success and more.”

Meanwhile, several others recommended places around Singapore where she could comfortably work on her coding projects without spending much money.

One suggested, “If you are around the Orchard, you can head to SMU. Go walk around their underpass. There is a segment with many long benches and power points. I used to go there to study a lot.”

Another shared, “I draw—and when I need to find a place to hobo (and don’t feel like going to the library), I just find a relatively empty restaurant, and I order 1 drink or their cheapest item and just sit there for however long I want.”

A third added, “Tanjong Pagar has some seats with plugs if you’re lucky.”

In other news, an employee has claimed that his boss’s constant micromanaging has become so excessive that it now feels like an invasion of his personal space, with the manager allegedly hovering around his workstation for most of the workday.

In a post on a local forum, the employee said his boss either sits beside him or stands directly behind him, watching his screen while telling him “what to click, what to type, and what to do next.”

Read more: ‘My boss tells me what to click and type’: Employee frustrated by boss who hovers around his workstation all day