‘Singapore, very good for money’ — Maid says she now owns 2 dream houses and land in Indonesia after 8 years of working in SG; she’s even retiring soon

Summary

An Instagram Reel by maid agency 114 Maids has attracted more than 2.3 million views after an Indonesian domestic helper shared why she chose to work in Singapore.

The helper said that eight years of work had allowed her to buy two houses and a piece of land in Indonesia, and that she plans to retire next year.

Viewers praised her humour and dedication, while many described her as an inspiring mother who worked hard to support her family.

SINGAPORE: A simple question turned into one of Instagram’s most wholesome interviews after an Indonesian domestic helper shared, with complete honesty, why she came to Singapore.

The interview began with a question about why she chose to work in Singapore. Her answer was delightfully direct. She came for the money: “Singapore, very good for money. Working here, I can making house. My dream house,” she said, before proudly showing photos of the two houses she had built in Indonesia after eight years of working here.

The short Reel, posted by Singapore maid employment agency 114 Maids on July 28, has since attracted more than 2.3 million views, 136,000 likes and over 5,000 comments. What began as a light-hearted street interview soon became a story about hard work, family and achieving long-term goals.

Eight years of work paid for two homes, land and daughter’s education

Speaking casually with the interviewer, the helper explained that working in Singapore helped her build her dream home in Indonesia. She then proudly pulled out her phone and showed photos of not just one, but two completed houses.

The interviewer, who was impressed, confirmed that eight years of working in Singapore had helped her pay for both homes. The helper added that she had also bought a piece of land back home.

The conversation then shifted to her future plans. The helper said she intends to retire next year. At about 46 or 47 years old, she felt it was time to return home. Her reason was more than financial. She just wants to be with her family.

She shared further that her only daughter had first studied in Malaysia under government sponsorship before receiving another scholarship to continue her studies in Australia, where she is training to become a teacher.

With her daughter pursuing her future, the helper said she now wants to look after her home. The interview ended with a laugh when the interviewer asked, “Got husband or not?”

“No,” the helper replied. And when the interviewer followed up with, “No husband?”, the helper answered, “Have husband or not for me?” before shyly running away, leaving both the interviewer and viewers amused.

Viewers loved her honesty and cheerful personality

The helper’s cheerful personality became just as popular as her life story. Many Instagram users called her inspiring, while others described her as a devoted mother whose years of sacrifice had paid off.

Several comments praised her straightforward nature and warm sense of humour. Others admired how she had stayed focused on her goals and was now preparing to enjoy retirement after achieving them.

The reactions showed that people weren’t just entertained. Many appreciated hearing a genuine story behind the work that domestic helpers do every day.

Every domestic helper has a story beyond the job

According to 114 Maids cited by Must Share News, the interview was recorded during a Sunday outing when many helpers were spending their rest day together. The agency said the encounter was completely spontaneous after the helper happily ran over to join the interview.

The agency also shared that it hopes to feature more stories from both domestic helpers and employers, believing both deserve recognition.

It’s easy to see domestic helpers through the routine of daily household work. Stories like this offer another perspective. Behind every uniform is someone working towards personal dreams, supporting loved ones and planning for life after work.

Sometimes the funniest interviews also carry the simplest, if not a serious, lesson. An ambitious goal, steady effort and years of patience can slowly but surely build something worth celebrating in the end.

Read related: Woman says she may be a maid in Singapore, but that’s why she could afford 3 houses, 2 plots of land and 1 car in the Philippines