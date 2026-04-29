‘It is important to take responsibility and apologize’: Customer disappointed as beautician cuts a her face

SINGAPORE: A supposed pamper day turned into a nightmare when a customer who visited J.C. Skin at Khatib claimed that a beautician scratched her face with a blade while doing an eyebrow touch-up and failed to apologise.

In a Facebook post, the customer shared that the incident occurred during the procedure when the blade came too close to her face. However, instead of owning up to the mistake, the beautician blamed the client, stating that it happened because she made ‘a big movement’. The customer admitted that she was lying on the bed throughout the procedure and did not do so.

“I felt very disappointed with the attitude shown. Accidents can happen, but it is important to take responsibility and apologise to the customer,” the customer declared in the post.

Netizens also shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section of the post. One claimed that it was not an accident, and it was intentional because it is impossible to scratch a person’s cut in the mouth area. Others say that she was bullied.

“Claim for compensation and engage legal assistance if required. Businesses need to have insurance to cover accidents,” a netizen suggested.

Another netizen claimed: “Even if you move, she also can’t use this as an excuse. She was using a blade, and she had to be careful and responsible for the safety of the customer.”

Other related news

In other related news regarding customer complaints, there was a report where a woman was nearly burned when a fire broke out at their table at a Korean hot pot restaurant.

“When I bent down to look, I found thick smoke and flames coming out of the hole under the dining table, which scared me so much that I ran away quickly,” the diner declared.

Read more about the news story here.