‘I could have been burned’—Diner complained as hot pot table suddenly burst into flames

SINGAPORE: What was supposed to be a fun and enjoyable dining out experience turned out to be a traumatic experience when a woman was nearly burned when a fire broke out at their table at a Korean hot pot restaurant.

A 23-year-old woman reported to Shin Min Daily News that she and her friends decided to dine out at a Korean hot pot restaurant located in Orchard Road last April 23, but the accident allegedly happened shortly after they sat down to eat.

The diner shared that at first, they thought it was parchment paper that was causing the burning smell. However, they were wrong.

“When I bent down to look, I found thick smoke and flames coming out of the hole under the dining table, which scared me so much that I ran away quickly,” the diner declared. She then felt a warm feeling coming from her thigh, which alerted her even more.

As seen in the photos provided by the diner, the holes, plugs, and outer walls of the electrical outlets under the dining table were blackened, and the electrical wires were loose. Due to this, they complained to the store afterwards, but the staff only helped them change the table and did not apologise or offer any compensation afterwards.

“This could have been a big or small matter. If I hadn’t noticed it in time, I could have been burned. I also heard several sounds that sounded like wires breaking, which were all potential safety hazards,” the diner declared, and expected that the restaurant would take full responsibility for what happened. The diner stated that the staff did not apologise at all, and requested for a refund.

Restaurant claimed that there was no fire

In an interview, the manager of the hot pot restaurant admitted that the diner had been eating in the restaurant for nearly an hour when the induction cooker inside the table malfunctioned, but it did not catch fire.

“If there had been a fire, the store would have lost power, but that didn’t happen. They were able to continue eating for another half hour, and then they came to ask us for a refund,” the restaurant said.

The restaurant added: “The customers were not injured, and the food supply was not affected. Business is already difficult, and we have apologised many times, but they seem to want more.”

Moreover, the staff pointed out that they had apologised multiple times but believed that the refund request was slightly inappropriate.

Other related news

In similar news related to fire in Singapore, a 40-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in three arson cases, with police making the arrest within two hours of receiving a report.

Read more about the news story here.