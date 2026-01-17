// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, January 17, 2026
28.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ DragonImages (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore NewsDomestic Helpers
2 min.Read

‘It feels stifling!’: Maid claims employer frequently checks her room, wardrobe and tracks her movements on her day off

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper has voiced her frustrations on social media, saying the lack of privacy under her current employer has left her feeling overwhelmed and increasingly uneasy. She has been working for the household for the past five months.

In an anonymous post shared on Friday (Jan 16) in the Facebook group Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper, the helper said the atmosphere at home feels “stifling,” adding that she goes about her daily routine “constantly walking on eggshells” for fear of doing something wrong.

According to her, the employer frequently enters and inspects her bedroom, checks her wardrobe, and even examines the bed she sleeps on, justifying these actions by saying “it is her house” and therefore her right. 

The helper also claimed that the employer keeps close track of her movements and spending on her weekly day off every Saturday, leaving her with little sense of independence even outside working hours.

See also  Organisers "should not have continued with Safra Jurong function"

“It may sound like trivial things for some of you, but this is new for me,” she wrote. “I was a bit shocked, as I do not have any privacy at all working with them.” 

“Mind you, there are five motion sensor cameras watching you, even in the kitchen, which directly faces my room and bathroom.”

The helper said that in all her years of working in Singapore, this was the first time she had encountered such behaviour from an employer.

“If you don’t like it, talk to your employer and hear their side.”

The post attracted over 100 comments, with most respondents saying they saw no issue with the employer’s actions. Many argued that it is standard practice for an employer to check their own home and install CCTV cameras within the household.

“What privacy are you expecting in someone else’s home?” one individual asked her. “That’s your place of work. Any room you sleep in and store your things in is still your employer’s property. There are cameras everywhere in Singapore. So what’s the issue? We’re watched wherever we go anyway.”

See also  Netizen: 'Will Sunak’s rise in UK (as 1st Indian PM) prompt soul-searching in Chinese-majority Singapore?'

“Employers must check maids’ rooms because many maids have been eating in the room when told not to, resulting in ant and cockroach infestations,” another chimed in. 

“Many maids have been bringing home things, clothes, shoes, etc., which creates clutter. If some maids did not do these things and defied employers’ instructions and house rules, then employers wouldn’t need to check their rooms.”

A third said, “CCTV is there to protect even in the helpers’ room. The employer is allowed to check belongings. If you don’t like it, talk to your employer and hear their side; they might have a bad experience like mine. Once you earn their trust and work properly, sure, they will change.”

A few others, however, disagreed and advised the helper to leave the household if she wasn’t comfortable with the current setup. “They can’t check each and every time. Leave them for good!” one wrote. “They shouldn’t check your bed and cabinet—that’s your privacy! A camera pointing into your room is a big no!”

See also  S'pore confirms first case of more contagious Covid-19 strain from the UK

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), if employers install video recording devices in their own homes, they must inform their helpers about the existence and locations of these devices. 

Additionally, the devices must not be placed in spaces (sleeping quarters, dressing rooms, or restrooms) that would violate the helpers’ privacy.

Read more: Singapore employer at wits’ end as helper keeps going to toilet to watch TikTok

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Mysterious alarm blares from vacant Tiong Bahru HDB, waking residents

SINGAPORE: Residents in a flat located at Tiong Bahru...

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into traffic light in Little India

SINGAPORE: An accident happened early in the morning of...

Is Singapore prioritising politics over cost-of-living issues? Singaporeans express concern

SINGAPORE: News of Pritam Singh removed from the office...

Ford Ranger bursts into flames at Xinmin auto shop, neighbouring garages halt operations

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in an Auto Repair...

Business

8+ years of experience, MBA in hand, and still no job: Woman struggles to find employment despite impressive background

SINGAPORE: On paper, Amy Leong did everything right. She...

HSBC confirms review of Singapore insurance business as part of global ‘ongoing simplification’

On Friday (Jan 16), HSBC Holdings said it opened...

S’poreans debate on whether current job market is worse than in 2008

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user appeared to be particularly worried...

PropTech firm PropertyGuru among Singapore’s Top Employers for 2026

SINGAPORE: PropertyGuru Group has been recognised as a Top...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //