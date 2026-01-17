‘It feels stifling!’: Maid claims employer frequently checks her room, wardrobe and tracks her movements on her day off

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper has voiced her frustrations on social media, saying the lack of privacy under her current employer has left her feeling overwhelmed and increasingly uneasy. She has been working for the household for the past five months.

In an anonymous post shared on Friday (Jan 16) in the Facebook group Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper, the helper said the atmosphere at home feels “stifling,” adding that she goes about her daily routine “constantly walking on eggshells” for fear of doing something wrong.

According to her, the employer frequently enters and inspects her bedroom, checks her wardrobe, and even examines the bed she sleeps on, justifying these actions by saying “it is her house” and therefore her right.

The helper also claimed that the employer keeps close track of her movements and spending on her weekly day off every Saturday, leaving her with little sense of independence even outside working hours.

“It may sound like trivial things for some of you, but this is new for me,” she wrote. “I was a bit shocked, as I do not have any privacy at all working with them.”

“Mind you, there are five motion sensor cameras watching you, even in the kitchen, which directly faces my room and bathroom.”

The helper said that in all her years of working in Singapore, this was the first time she had encountered such behaviour from an employer.

“If you don’t like it, talk to your employer and hear their side.”

The post attracted over 100 comments, with most respondents saying they saw no issue with the employer’s actions. Many argued that it is standard practice for an employer to check their own home and install CCTV cameras within the household.

“What privacy are you expecting in someone else’s home?” one individual asked her. “That’s your place of work. Any room you sleep in and store your things in is still your employer’s property. There are cameras everywhere in Singapore. So what’s the issue? We’re watched wherever we go anyway.”

“Employers must check maids’ rooms because many maids have been eating in the room when told not to, resulting in ant and cockroach infestations,” another chimed in.

“Many maids have been bringing home things, clothes, shoes, etc., which creates clutter. If some maids did not do these things and defied employers’ instructions and house rules, then employers wouldn’t need to check their rooms.”

A third said, “CCTV is there to protect even in the helpers’ room. The employer is allowed to check belongings. If you don’t like it, talk to your employer and hear their side; they might have a bad experience like mine. Once you earn their trust and work properly, sure, they will change.”

A few others, however, disagreed and advised the helper to leave the household if she wasn’t comfortable with the current setup. “They can’t check each and every time. Leave them for good!” one wrote. “They shouldn’t check your bed and cabinet—that’s your privacy! A camera pointing into your room is a big no!”

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), if employers install video recording devices in their own homes, they must inform their helpers about the existence and locations of these devices.

Additionally, the devices must not be placed in spaces (sleeping quarters, dressing rooms, or restrooms) that would violate the helpers’ privacy.

Read more: Singapore employer at wits’ end as helper keeps going to toilet to watch TikTok