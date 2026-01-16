// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, January 16, 2026
30.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ sevendeman (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore NewsDomestic Helpers
2 min.Read

Singapore employer at wits’ end as helper keeps going to toilet to watch TikTok

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: An employer has taken to social media in frustration after discovering that her domestic helper is repeatedly retreating to the bathroom, not to answer nature’s call, but to scroll through TikTok.

In a post shared on the “Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper” Facebook group, the employer said she is at her wits’ end over what she believes has become her helper’s growing addiction to the popular video-sharing platform.

According to the employer, the helper makes frequent trips to the toilet throughout the day, using the privacy of the space to watch videos on her phone instead of carrying out household duties.

“I don’t mind her having social media for entertainment, but it’s starting to affect her work at home,” the employer said. “Simple tasks take much longer, she forgets things we ask, and sometimes even breaks items because of the frequent toilet breaks.”

Unsure of how to rein in the behaviour, the employer sought advice from other employers online, openly questioning whether she should continue to tolerate the situation or confront the helper more firmly.

See also  Do not distract President Halimah!

“What would you do? Ignore it, or talk to her and ask her to use social media only during her free time, not while working? I’ve talked to her about it before, but it keeps happening, so I think it may be an addiction.”

“She’s been with us for almost 2 years, so now I’m hesitant about renewing her contract. Anyone facing the same situation? How did you handle it? Is this common with helpers and their social media? I’m wondering whether it’s better to keep her or risk getting someone worse? Thank you!”

“Just don’t renew her contract and hire another helper.”

In the comments, many netizens encouraged the employer to speak directly with her helper about the issue.

One commenter, who said she was also an employer, wrote: “If your helper is also a Gen Z, it is normal to see them like that, but if it’s too frequent and affects their work, I will talk to my helper about how she could improve in her work performance instead of changing one because nobody is perfect.”

See also  Chee Hong Tat in Profile: From LKY’s former private secretary to acting Transport Minister

Others suggested that if communication does not lead to improvement, the employer should take firmer steps, such as limiting phone use during working hours, deleting TikTok from the helper’s phone, or, if necessary, ending her employment.

One said, “If you’ve talked to her but there is no improvement, it means she is not even trying. Just don’t renew her contract and hire another helper. Maybe she also doesn’t intend to stay, which is why she can’t be bothered.”

Another shared, “My ex-helper has the same issue—always on TikTok. She will have her ears pierced the whole day, and her work attitude worsened. I talked to her, and it didn’t improve, so I let her go.”

A third advised, “I will talk to the helper; if she wants to renew, there will be terms and rules she needs to agree to. If she cannot agree, then change.”

In other news, a local worker was left confused after her company’s HR department informed her that her notice period would be extended because she took medical leave partway through it.

See also  Maids say after working in Singapore, they can now own more than one house back home and even buy land and own a car

Sharing her experience on the r/askSingapore forum, the employee said the HR sent her a screenshot of a clause in her employment contract to justify the decision.

Read more: Local worker says company wants to extend her two-month notice period after taking medical leave

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

S’poreans debate on whether current job market is worse than in 2008

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user appeared to be particularly worried...

‘Sign of a newborn BTO’ — Lift covered in flyers makes Reddit users laugh

SINGAPORE: Earlier this week, a Reddit user posted a...

‘I am not costing the family anything’: Man asks if he was wrong to cut parents’ allowance after moving out

SINGAPORE: A local man has taken to Reddit’s Ask...

Global report shows Singapore has high proportion of wealth in insurance, pensions

SINGAPORE: A report based on the latest Global Wealth...

Business

S’poreans debate on whether current job market is worse than in 2008

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user appeared to be particularly worried...

PropTech firm PropertyGuru among Singapore’s Top Employers for 2026

SINGAPORE: PropertyGuru Group has been recognised as a Top...

The Assembly Place eyes portfolio expansion with IPO of 50.3 million shares at 23 cents each

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based community living operator The Assembly Place is...

HSBC reportedly considering selling Singapore insurance business worth over US$1B

SINGAPORE: HSBC Holdings is reviewing options for its Singapore...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //