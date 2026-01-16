Singapore employer at wits’ end as helper keeps going to toilet to watch TikTok

SINGAPORE: An employer has taken to social media in frustration after discovering that her domestic helper is repeatedly retreating to the bathroom, not to answer nature’s call, but to scroll through TikTok.

In a post shared on the “Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper” Facebook group, the employer said she is at her wits’ end over what she believes has become her helper’s growing addiction to the popular video-sharing platform.

According to the employer, the helper makes frequent trips to the toilet throughout the day, using the privacy of the space to watch videos on her phone instead of carrying out household duties.

“I don’t mind her having social media for entertainment, but it’s starting to affect her work at home,” the employer said. “Simple tasks take much longer, she forgets things we ask, and sometimes even breaks items because of the frequent toilet breaks.”

Unsure of how to rein in the behaviour, the employer sought advice from other employers online, openly questioning whether she should continue to tolerate the situation or confront the helper more firmly.

“What would you do? Ignore it, or talk to her and ask her to use social media only during her free time, not while working? I’ve talked to her about it before, but it keeps happening, so I think it may be an addiction.”

“She’s been with us for almost 2 years, so now I’m hesitant about renewing her contract. Anyone facing the same situation? How did you handle it? Is this common with helpers and their social media? I’m wondering whether it’s better to keep her or risk getting someone worse? Thank you!”

“Just don’t renew her contract and hire another helper.”

In the comments, many netizens encouraged the employer to speak directly with her helper about the issue.

One commenter, who said she was also an employer, wrote: “If your helper is also a Gen Z, it is normal to see them like that, but if it’s too frequent and affects their work, I will talk to my helper about how she could improve in her work performance instead of changing one because nobody is perfect.”

Others suggested that if communication does not lead to improvement, the employer should take firmer steps, such as limiting phone use during working hours, deleting TikTok from the helper’s phone, or, if necessary, ending her employment.

One said, “If you’ve talked to her but there is no improvement, it means she is not even trying. Just don’t renew her contract and hire another helper. Maybe she also doesn’t intend to stay, which is why she can’t be bothered.”

Another shared, “My ex-helper has the same issue—always on TikTok. She will have her ears pierced the whole day, and her work attitude worsened. I talked to her, and it didn’t improve, so I let her go.”

A third advised, “I will talk to the helper; if she wants to renew, there will be terms and rules she needs to agree to. If she cannot agree, then change.”

