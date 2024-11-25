SINGAPORE: A part-timer at a fast food restaurant shared on social media that their general manager has been making them pay $10 for each food serving tray that a customer throws out in the trash.

In a post on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum, the part-timer explained that this came about because some “random, clueless customers” end up tossing their trays along with their leftover food into the trash bins.

“Most of my co-workers are foreigners. We try our best to double-check every time we take out the trash in case there’s a tray in the bin,” he wrote, adding, “However, we can’t catch them all.”

The part-timer also highlighted that the outlet is frequently understaffed, leaving workers to juggle multiple roles, which adds to the challenge of monitoring every discarded tray.

As such, their general manager has implemented a policy where the worker who throws out the trash on a given day has to pay $10 for each lost tray.

“I doubt a tray costs $10, and I feel it should not be on us to pay back at all,” he said while asking others, “Is what my general manager doing legal?”

“If it is your turn to throw the trash, take some photo or video of you doing simple checks…”

In the comments section, opinions were divided among netizens. Some argued that the fast food outlet has the right to make employees pay for the lost tray, while others believed it was unfair and exploitative.

Those supporting the policy claimed that the trays are company property and that the person responsible for disposing of the trash should be held accountable for not conducting a thorough check.

One Redditor said, “If you are tasked specifically to check the trash for the tray, legally, it’s allowable to deduct since you are not performing the task up to standard.

But you could complain about the understaffing/overworking to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) if you want to go that route, but you’ll likely lose against a fast food corporation.”

Those who opposed the policy argued that the customer should not be held responsible, as they weren’t the ones who threw the tray away and had no intention of doing so.

One Redditor explained, “You are correct, cannot anyhow deduct salary under Singapore employment law just because it was you collecting that day, and need to establish blame.

To establish blame, they need to prove it’s due to your unusual negligence and not just that it’s unavoidable that sometimes mistakes happen.

Otherwise, the company can always deduct to save money since nobody works perfectly. And I can guarantee the trays do not cost even a dollar each.”

Others offered suggestions on how to avoid being made to pay for the tray in the future. One Redditor commented, “If it is your turn to throw the trash, take some photo or video of you doing simple checks.

If the management imposes a fine or deducts your pay, stand firm that you have checked, and escalate if they don’t give in.”

Employers must hold an inquiry before deducting a worker’s salary

As per the Ministry of Manpower, the company can deduct a worker’s salary “for damage or loss of money or goods including work gear, tools, equipment, and vehicles.”

However, before making any deductions, the company must hold an inquiry to check if the worker is at fault. This means the employee should be given a chance to explain “the cause of the damage or loss.”

The deduction can’t exceed 25% of the worker’s monthly salary and must be a one-time lump sum payment.

