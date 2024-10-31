SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to vent his frustration about the rampant touting happening in public spaces, claiming it has officially ‘gotten out of hand.’

In a post on Reddit’s Ask Singapore forum, the man wrote that he was ‘sick and tired of the constant touting in the already too populated and too small country we live in.’

He then elaborated on his experiences, noting that whenever he parks at the open car park or Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) next to NEX, car wax vendors rush to block his exit in an attempt to sell their services.

Furthermore, while walking along the bridge that connects the MSCP to NEX, he frequently encounters numerous agents ‘brandishing brochures for Chuan Park.’

“This even happens at Sengkang Gardens, too,” he noted. “I thought it was only in the northeast area, but after I got back to my beloved Jurong East, I see that it’s also flooded with agents sprinting to me to promote Nava Grove. I’m so sick of it.”

He then asked other members of the Reddit community, “Is there really nothing we can do about it? The car wax guys really irk me the most, to be honest.”

“They need to survive through self-employment.”

In the comments section, several people shared that they, too, have experienced this in areas like Paya Lebar, Boat Quay, the CBD, Causeway Point, Chuan Park, Plaza Singapura, and MRT and petrol stations.

One individual said, “Was WFH and the door was knocked so loudly that I got startled. Middle-aged man asking for donations. Did not even bother to sell a physical product like keychains or calendars. Just straight-up sob story and asking for money. I closed the door on his face.”

Another shared, “Everyday I get stopped by insurance people at the MRT. I rejected the same guy 3 days in a row and he still approached me on day4.”

Others speculated that these sellers may have been retrenched or lost their jobs in other ways, and that they have resorted to this kind of hustle just to put food on the table.

One individual commented, “They need to survive through self-employment or simply having a zest for doing prospecting work… doesn’t need a rocket scientist to figure it.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) warns that road touting is illegal in Singapore, punishable under Section 32 of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act. Anyone found guilty could face a fine of $1,000 to $5,000, up to six months in jail, or both.

The MHA advises motorists approached by road touts to remain calm and avoid engaging with them. If you suspect you’ve been a victim of road touting, the MHA recommends filing a police report and consulting your insurer or legal counsel for potential civil remedies.

