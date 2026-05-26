‘Why is it so hard for everyone to shower in the morning?’: MRT commuter breaks down over poor hygiene on public transport

SINGAPORE: A furious online rant about poor hygiene on Singapore’s public transport system has gone viral after one fed-up commuter blasted fellow passengers for allegedly skipping their morning showers before squeezing onto packed MRT trains.

Posting on a local Reddit forum, the woman said, “I have had it with taking the MRT every day and smelling all the stanky [people] who don’t shower in the morning, sia. Like, I don’t get it. Why is it so hard to spend just 5-10 minutes showering?”

“It’s not even just people on the MRT. My own friends don’t shower in the morning, and it genuinely kills me,” she complained.

She added that she had already confronted some of them directly about the issue and tried explaining why showering before leaving the house was basic courtesy, especially in Singapore’s humid weather. However, she claimed their responses only made her even more frustrated.

“I have literally spoken to them about it and told them to shower in the morning, and I’ve explained why it makes sense to do so, but [what the heck] they just say they’re too lazy to wake up earlier,” she wrote. “It TRULY TRULY BAFFLES ME THAT IT DOESN’T MATTER TO THEM AT ALL, LIKE HARLOO PLSSS I CAN’T KEEP DOING THIS ANYMORE.”

The woman also complained about toilet hygiene habits, saying she was shocked to learn that some people apparently rely solely on dry tissue paper after using the toilet.

“Please, I can’t take it anymore. I need to vanish and disappear,” she said. “Okay, if it’s really ‘urgent’ and you need to [take a poop] in public and there’s no bidet, right, it’s fine. But at the very least, use wet tissue?? “Please, guys, it’s the bare minimum to be hygienic, come on.”

“Not everyone has the time and energy to wake up early.”

The rant quickly gained traction online and sparked a flood of reactions from Singaporeans, many of whom weighed in on the long-running debate over hygiene habits, body odour on public transport, and whether showering in the morning should be treated as basic social etiquette.

Some commenters defended those who skip morning showers, arguing that exhaustion, mental health struggles, and long commutes can make it difficult to wake up earlier.

One shared, “Back when I was super depressed, I was only able to wake up 5 mins before I had to leave. That’s enough time for me to brush my teeth, get dressed, and head out the door. Not saying it’s an excuse, but depression [is a factor].”

Another wrote, “Not this argument again. I live an hour and a half from school. I’m not waking up 15 minutes earlier to shower.”

A third commented, “I shower in the morning, but by the time I get to the MRT, I am already sweating buckets and smell a lot despite using antiperspirant; some of us can’t help it.”

A fourth added, “Not everyone has the time and energy to wake up early. Some really needed those extra minutes of sleep.”

Others, however, firmly sided with the original poster and insisted that showering before heading out should be non-negotiable.

One argued, “Being ‘lazy to wake up earlier’ is just an excuse; it takes 5-10 minutes to shower. In my opinion, the real problem is that it’s hard to form new habits; if you ask someone to do something once, it’s not hard. But asking them to do it every day is hard.”

Another wrote, “As someone who didn’t shower during early sec school but later started to and has continued since, I’m finishing poly at the moment, and let me just say, showering daily before school/work sets you up for the day and honestly feels amazing. Other than feeling refreshed and cleaner, it’s just a good habit… I recommend trying it.”

Some also said that beyond people skipping their morning showers, they were equally frustrated by commuters who allegedly do not wash their hands after using the restroom, smoke right before boarding public transport, skip deodorant, or leave the house without brushing their teeth.

One added, “It honestly baffles me when I see the replies saying once they head out, they sweat, so what’s the point of showering? The point, people, is HYGIENE. The world does not just revolve around you. Get a grip.”/TISG

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