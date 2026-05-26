SINGAPORE: As he has done since becoming a Member of Parliament (MP) in 2020, the Workers’ Party’s (WP) Jamus Lim thanked Anchorvale’s conservancy workers by treating them to lunch. Anchorvale residents join WP MP Jamus Lim in thanking outgoing estate cleaners

This time was a bit different, however, because it was a farewell lunch for part of the team of conservancy contractors who will be replaced by another team.

Assoc Prof Lim acknowledged that because he has worked with some of the outgoing workers for over five years, he felt a little sad to be saying goodbye to them.

Nevertheless, he added, “I understand that #SengkangGRC town council has to be prudent as it renews its contracts, evaluating past performance alongside other quality dimensions, as well as a competitive bid price. Consequently, such replacements of incumbents can and do occur.

The MP noted that his mixed feelings stem from the fact that “our estate cleaners are among the hardest working crew in the town council.”

While they often work unseen, since they’re up and about either early in the morning or late at night, when no one does these jobs, everyone notices it.

“Having seen what it’s like when they’re not around, I am aware that when they’re not doing their job, everyone can see (and feel and smell) their absence,” he added.

Assoc Prof Lim also acknowledged that the workers often leave loved ones back home, and in Singapore, they are “toiling in relative obscurity and unforgiving weather.”

In a departure from the biryani lunches served in multi-purpose halls in the past, he added that he “thought it’d be nice” for this farewell meal to take place at a neighbourhood restaurant “that almost all of the workers would only have walked by (and cleaned around) daily.”

Assoc Prof Lim addressed the outgoing workers, writing, “To those that are moving on: thank you for your service, and I hope that the next chapter of your lives will be meaningful and fulfilling, wherever that may be.”

Many netizens expressed appreciation to Assoc Prof Lim for his thoughtfulness toward the workers.

“Thank you for setting an example by taking the time to acknowledge and thank the migrant workers whose diligence and hard work help keep our neighbourhoods clean, safe, and pleasant to live in.

Seeing gestures like this reminds me of the kind of Singapore I hope we continue to build — one where grace, gratitude, and simple human appreciation are never taken for granted,” wrote one.

Heartfelt thanks from residents

Anchorvale residents also thanked the contractors.

“This batch of cleaners is the best I have seen in my 20 years here at Anchorvale. The young man who has been cleaning my cluster 321 does a terrific job. He seems to be around all the time from early 6-7 am, all the way to 8 pm. Very hardworking. While I am reluctant to see him go, I also think he deserves to reunite with his family,” one wrote.

“Thank u our team of cleaners esp Mr Rony of my block 320A. He is friendly, polite, and well-mannered, and carries out his responsibilities promptly and even works late with his colleagues,” a commenter chimed in.

“Thank you for keeping Anchorvale Drive clean! Special thanks to Mr Masaarof — the hardest working, friendliest staff around,” added a third.

“To our dedicated cleaner in charge of 311D, Moroll, who has been working effortlessly day and night to serve us (the residents) and ensure the community’s cleanliness is at top-notch. We will often greet and chat with brother Moroll whenever we bump into him. He is bubbly and has been such a kind soul,” another added.

“I will miss 325C cleaner, I know his name, but I don’t know how to spell. Whenever I need help to throw a big item, he is always around,” a woman wrote.

“We are going to miss Mr Farhad and his team around Anchorvale Village,” added a commenter. /TISG

Read also: Jamus Lim thanks Sengkang GRC property team and treats them with biryani lunch for ‘often (doing) thankless job of keeping estate in healthy condition’