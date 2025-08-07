‘Is Singapore’s toxic work culture the same everywhere?’ — Singaporean asks, ‘Why can’t people just focus on doing their jobs instead of office politics?’

SINGAPORE: After eight years in the workforce and three different companies later, one Singaporean office worker said he has had enough.

In a post on Reddit’s r/askSingapore, the Singaporean penned a relatable rant that struck a nerve with fellow office survivors: “Work is already exhausting on its own. Why can’t people just focus on doing their jobs instead of wasting time and energy on office politics?”

According to him, every job he has taken has come with a side dish of “colleagues scheming against one another, avoiding direct communication, and often speaking with hidden agendas.”

His frustrated outburst ended with a question to the crowd: “Is it like this everywhere, or have I just not experienced a wider variety of companies yet? Curious to hear from others — are you experiencing the same? And if so, what industry are you in?” And so Redditors delivered the answers to his question, with nearly 50 shades of workplace truth.

“Usually, the problem is the boss!”

If you’re hearing that in surround sound, you’re not alone. One of the top-voted comments pointed out the root of the rot:

“Boss (tone at top), create the environment. If the boss is a slave driver and likes to pit the employees against each other to fight for that promotion, it will create a tense environment for everyone, and the culture will start to go down the drain.”

Another chimed in with: “Basically, yes. If you aren’t affected by it, it’s probably because you have a good boss who is tanking all the nonsense for the sake of the team.”

Translation: Good management is the vaccine against corporate toxicity.

“You just work in sucky companies!”

Others didn’t sugarcoat it.

“You just work in sucky companies,” one said. “Sucky companies have higher turnover. So when you’re applying for jobs, it’s likelier that you’ll end up in a sucky company than a good company,” another quipped.

This explains the loop of trauma some job seekers find themselves in — like dating all the wrong people and wondering if love is a scam.

“Been there before, but the trauma brings people together…”

In a plot twist, staff members who share their emotional sufferings with each other become a bonding agent.

“During our lunch, we would rant to each other. Offer help to each other with their work due to an incompetent and toxic boss. Update each other on our job scout progress. Go for a celebratory meal during each person’s last day,” one wrote.

Several Redditors recalled making lifelong friends in the trenches, united by mutual disdain for management — some even likened it to army vibes.

Sounds like trauma became their team-building moment for them.

“I rage-quit my last job because the drama got so out of hand!”

Another Redditor recalled a nightmare from their experience in two beauty brand companies — both with majority female teams and both described as toxic local small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Half the people don’t really care about the work. They just do the bare minimum and spend the rest of their energy gossiping and stirring things up, especially those bored, childish aunties lol.”

She added that in contrast, her stint at a tech multinational corporation (MNC) was drama-free “since everyone was too busy with work.”

Not all hope is lost — some people found paradise

Not everyone shared the same bleak view. Many came forward to say, “It’s not like that everywhere.”

“I’ve worked in two companies, both for over five years, and while there were some problem colleagues, my experience has generally been positive,” wrote one.

“I still keep in touch with my team from the previous company and even go overseas with some from my current company,” wrote another.

And one more wrote that, “Currently, I work at an organisation that’s quite collaborative… working for a foreign government. Good work-life balance, good benefits, already my 7th year.”

In these healthier, toxic-free workplaces, drama is rare, politics are minimal, and colleagues actually look out for one another. Sounds like a fairytale, but a few lucky folks do live in it.

“It could be you, not them.”

Of course, no Reddit discussion is complete without some finger-pointing right back at the person who posted an issue.

“Eight years and three jobs, and all you find is drama, then maybe you are the one actively looking for it,” one stated.

“Sometimes the hardest people to work with are the people who think there’s a conspiracy every step of the way,” another chimed in.

“Someone who is solely occupied with work is least likely to find gossip and office politics getting into their head,” one more shared their opinion.

A Redditor also advised: “Try to work in internationally managed companies. Workplace culture is largely set by management… if you’re managed by locals with this mindset that normalises such toxic behaviour, then you stand a poor chance at having a different experience.”

So… is it really the same everywhere?

The verdict? Not quite.

Workplace toxicity isn’t universal — it’s situational. Company culture, management style, industry, team dynamics, and individual personalities all play a role. In some cases, drama may be a feature, not a bug. In others, it’s just a matter of bad luck — or bad bosses.

However, here’s the kicker: Most agree that workplace politics, to some degree, are inevitable. The difference lies in how leaders manage it — or fuel it, as one Redditor said, “There is always politics in the workplace, for better or for worse, whether one likes it or not.”

So, maybe the answer isn’t to find a unicorn workplace with zero politics — but to find one where the nonsense is managed, not magnified, as another Redditor wrote: “Avoid companies with local leadership to significantly reduce the chance of this stupid culture.”

And sometimes, the best advice is the simplest: “Welcome to reality. Anywhere with humans has politics… Don’t actively look for drama, and it won’t be there. Just always be sure to advocate for yourself where appropriate.”

