Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Is my manager being discriminatory by banning only Tamil while allowing Chinese at work?

Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform with a question regarding their manager, as they feel that the manager is being discriminatory at work.

In a Nov 24 (Monday) post on r/askSingapore, u/Due_Measurement4898, who works part-time at a retail outlet and that the issue has been bothering them, which is why they sought others’ opinions.

They wrote that most of their colleagues are Chinese and feel free to speak in Chinese with each other. However, including the post author, there are only two Tamil-speaking employees.

Recently, when they spoke in Tamil to their colleague, their manager called them out, quickly telling them they’re only allowed to speak English, not any other language.

The post author wrote, “But she doesn’t say the same thing to the Chinese staff, and nothing is said to them. Even in morning meetings, she mostly speaks Chinese and little bit of English.

To make it more confusing when I first attend the interview and signing the contract, it doesn’t state that we are not allowed to speak other languages… so now I’m wondering is this straight up racist and discriminative??”

They added that they will confront their manager about the issue as well.

Many commenters on the post affirmed what u/Due_Measurement4898 has been feeling.

“Yes, it is discriminatory. Either you allow all languages at work or you allow only one language. It’s not as if you’re talking loudly in one language and excluding everyone else when you’re just talking to your Tamil colleague. I could turn the table and say why is she speaking in Mandarin in meetings and excluding you and your colleague (assuming you don’t speak Mandarin)?” was the most upvoted comment.

Others agreed that the manager is being discriminatory but added that the post author needed proof if they ever wanted to escalate the matter.

“Have a recording and go to HR, but don’t mention the recording, only bring it up when she starts denying it. Also, keep in mind she probably won’t be dismissed (this is sadly how things are here). Probably reprimanded and back to work. Would you be comfortable continuing under her?

If she is maybe dismissed or transferred out, would your Chinese colleagues be supportive or turn on you? After all, they’ve not spoken up for you. Not to discourage you, but think of the next steps as well. I’ve seen this happen many times, and it’s quite sad, actually,” wrote a commenter.

“This is straight away discrimination. Don’t ignore it. If you have evidence, seek HR help; if HR doesn’t help, report to MOM,” one advised.

Another had a different take, writing, “Malicious compliance may work. When she’s leading a meeting in Chinese, interrupt and say you believe she recommends speaking English only. ‘You wouldn’t want people to think you are racist or not being inclusive, right?’” /TISG

