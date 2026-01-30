IRAS: Another scammer impersonates tax official, falsely claiming to offer tax refunds via fake email addresses

SINGAPORE: With tax filing season weeks away, scam emails claiming to offer tax refunds have started circulating again. The timing is deliberate. It targets taxpayers when they expect official messages and are less guarded.

According to a Jan 21 statement from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS), scammers have been posing as its tax officers. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) also issued a statement on Thursday, Jan 29, warning the public about these emails.

The emails promise a tax refund and urge recipients to act fast. They appear to come from IRAS but use fake email addresses. The message often includes phrases such as “click to process refund,” or something similar.

Once clicked, the link sends victims to a fake Singpass login page. The page closely resembles the real one. Victims are asked to enter their Singpass login details and personal data. The page then prompts users to provide bank account or credit card details. Some victims only realise something is wrong after checking directly with IRAS.

Police said the scam works because it mirrors real government systems. The look and timing help lower suspicion, especially among busy taxpayers. The police stressed that IRAS does not send emails stating refund amounts. Refunds are not returned through bank cards or credit cards. Any tax refund is paid automatically into the bank account or PayNow account already registered with IRAS.

Taxpayers can check refund details directly on the official myTax Portal. That remains the only reliable source for tax refund information. Screenshots shared by the police show the fake emails using IRAS branding. They include buttons that lead to suspicious links. The emails are designed to look routine and official.

This scam exploits trust in national systems. Singpass is widely used across government services. Any breach risks wider damage beyond tax matters. The case also reflects a familiar pattern. Scammers often follow public calendars. Tax season, school registration periods, and major payouts are common targets.

Police reminded the public to use the “ACT” steps to protect themselves. “A” stands for “Add,” which means installing anti-scam tools like ScamShield. “C” stands for “Check,” or staying alert for warning signs. “T” stands for “Tell,” urging victims to report scams quickly.

Members of the public can find more details on the ScamShield website or call the anti-scam hotline at 1799. The police advise against clicking links in unexpected emails. Do not enter SingPass details on any platform other than official ones. When in doubt, pause and check.

As filing season nears, officials expect an increase in scam attempts. Awareness remains the strongest defence.

