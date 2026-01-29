SPF: New scam tactic using gift cards, S$30K lost since Jan 2026; scammers pose as employees’ bosses to trick them into buying

SINGAPORE: Scammers are now posing as company bosses to trick employees into buying gift cards with their own money, police said. The Singapore Police Force warned on Jan 28, 2026, after seeing at least 25 such cases. Losses totalled at least S$30,000, according to 8world News.

In these cases, scammers altered email display names to impersonate a company’s chief executive or senior manager. They then emailed staff with urgent work requests. Victims were told to quickly buy gift cards such as Razer, Apple, or Xbox cards. The scammers claimed the purchases were for work and promised reimbursement later.

Police said victims were later asked to send the gift card redemption codes. Many only realised they had been cheated after checking with colleagues. Victims would only discover they had been scammed after contacting their colleagues, the police said.

The police also urged companies to brief their staff about this new scam tactic. New employees and interns face a higher risk. Any urgent request to purchase such gift cards is a red flag for a scam, particularly for significant amounts.

Police also advised staff to verify unusual email requests through other channels. These include phone calls, text messages, or official company systems. Work-related messages should always use official company email accounts. Staff should check that the sender’s address matches the claimed identity.

Anyone who encounters such a scam should make a police report immediately. The public can also call the 24-hour ScamShield hotline at 1799 or visit scamshield.gov.sg for more information.

The cases highlight how workplace trust can be exploited. As scams grow more targeted, simple checks remain the strongest defence.

