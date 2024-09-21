SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user sought answers from collective internet wisdom in a post where they wondered aloud, “SIA interviews are insanely dumb or am i missing something?

U/Longjumping_Gear3241 wrote in a r/askSingapore post that they had taken part in an interview with Singapore Airlines.

One portion was a group interview where the participants were asked to discuss or even debate their answers to “Why is Singapore a good country?”

What surprised the poll author was who was ultimately chosen by the company.

One of the female interviewees gave an intelligent and multi-layered answer, “commenting on our socio-politics, our sense of belonging,” among other things.

Another woman applicant answered the question with just one line, “oh because it’s clean and green…,” that left the post author with the impression that she “wasn’t even sure of her own answer.”

As for U/Longjumping_Gear3241, they wrote that they’re not outspoken, and they ended up giving, generic answers as well, like Singapore’s safety benefiting people.

However, neither the post author nor the woman who gave intelligent answers was hired, but the slower woman was.

They they went on to ask: “What exactly are they looking for in these interviews? Depending on the answer i might be offended,”

Fortunately, people where willing to oblige them.

One wrote that the company is probably not looking for outspoken people as such people may argue with passengers.

“Or argue with the bosses rather simply executing their orders,” another replied.

A Reddit user who claimed that his girlfriend used to work at SIA, spilled some more beans.

“They are basically checking on how you talk not what you talk. The etiquette and how gentle and soothing your voice is, that’s what they are looking for,” he wrote.

Another, however, wrote, “They just looking for whoever is most chio la. So obvious. Doesn’t matter how you talk or what. You pretty, instant acceptance.”

One commenter who spoke from experience had a few tips.

“if youre not chixo you wouldnt even go pass the first few stages. Just have to talk slower and speak with confidence and you’ll get the job.”

They also wrote that they were speaking from experience being a SIA flight employee. While flight attendants get good pay of around $5K or more monthly, there are drawbacks too.

“The turnover rate is quite high due to relationship issues, toxic workplace, and just mentally tired for flying by yourself and you feel lonely,” he added. /TISG

