ASIA: The 2025 Grammy Awards celebrated the increasing influence of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) artists in the global music industry. With notable wins across various categories, these artists demonstrated their versatility and cultural impact. According to Joysauce (JS), API musicians made history at this year’s Grammys, securing awards in both mainstream and niche categories while showcasing their diverse talents.

Charli XCX’s achievements

British singer-songwriter Charli XCX, of Indian descent, had a notable presence at the 2025 Grammy Awards. She won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her album Brat and Best Dance Pop Recording for her song Von Dutch. These accolades highlight her significant contributions to the dance and electronic music genres, as reported by USA Today.

Bruno Mars’s collaborative efforts

Hawaiian-born artist Bruno Mars, of Filipino descent, collaborated with Lady Gaga on the song Die With a Smile. This collaboration was recognised at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where they won in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Norah Jones’s nomination

Veteran musician Norah Jones, daughter of Indian sitar maestro Ravi Shankar, was nominated in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category for her album Visions. Although she did not win, her nomination underscores her enduring influence in the music industry, as reported by the Grammys.

Kalani Pe’a’s cultural contribution

Native Hawaiian artist Kalani Pe’a was nominated in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category for his album Kuini, as stated by Hawaii News Now. He secured a win, and his success brought attention to the rich musical traditions of the Pacific Islands.

Sean Ono Lennon’s artistic endeavours

Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Japanese artist Yoko Ono, was involved in the production of the special limited edition package for Mind Games by John Lennon. According to WBUR, this work was recognised in the Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package category.

The 2025 Grammy Awards highlighted the significant contributions of Asian and Pacific Islander artists, reflecting their growing influence in the global music industry. Their nominations and wins underscore the evolving landscape of music, where diverse voices are increasingly celebrated.

The presence of API artists at the 2025 Grammy Awards signifies an ongoing shift in the music industry. According to JS, this year’s event highlighted that API artists are no longer on the sidelines but are actively shaping the future of pop, electronic, jazz, and traditional music.

The growing representation of API musicians is not just about diversity—it is about redefining the global music landscape and ensuring that artists from all backgrounds receive the recognition they deserve. As the industry continues to evolve, the success of API artists at events like the Grammys serves as proof that music is becoming more inclusive, diverse, and reflective of the world’s rich cultural heritage.