// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, March 6, 2026
30.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Screenshot
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Influencer Novita Lam apologises for ‘Iran’ & ‘Israel’ joke

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A local content creator issued an apology after being slammed by netizens for who found her post which jokingly referred to Iran and Israel, two countries currently at war, as inappropriate.

The beauty and lifestyle influencer Novita Lam, who was born in Indonesia but lives and works in Singapore, posted a short video on her TikTok and Instagram accounts on March 3 (Tuesday), showing herself going for a jog in the Marina Bay area, with her Strava statistics showing on her screen.

“Iran this, Israel that. IRAN 10km and the pain ISREAL,” she wrote in the text overlay.

Given the far-reaching effects of the war in Iran and the seriousness of the issue in general, it did not take long for netizens to call out Ms Lam, who has 441,000 followers on Instagram and 129,600 followers on TikTok, on her post, and she quickly took the clip down on both platforms.

“No one wants to be in that situation, and she should be grateful to her very last bit, for the safety and comfort (and living the high life) in Singapore,” wrote a Reddit user.

See also  Traffic warden within inches from t-bone accident at Tampines Avenue

“Poorly executed pun and massive tone deaf. Makes light of a real conflict where people are suffering and dying on both sides of the war. Turning war into wordplay for social media clout and attention shows her lack of empathy and awareness,” commented another.

“She’s lucky we are not in war,” remarked a third.

Nevertheless, by the time she removed her post, screenshots had already been taken and widely shared online.

Some TikTok users, upset with Ms Lam’s post, even took to commenting on her other videos, and comments have since been disabled on some of them.

On March 4, Ms Lam apologised via an Instagram reel.

“I would like to sincerely apologise for a story I posted earlier. It was insensitive and hurtful, especially with what is happening around the world right now.

I removed it as soon as I realised my mistake. I am truly sorry for this. I will be more mindful moving forward. Once again, I am sorry for my actions,” she wrote. /TISG

See also  “Virtual hawker center” aims to fill gaps left open by coronavirus pandemic

Read also: ‘Pick someone who’s not already tired,’ TikTok users tell Canadian influencer who challenged Singaporeans to race him

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Time to celebrate Singaporean culture! The SG Culture Pass can now be used to buy books at 40 bookstores in Singapore

Singapore's Culture Pass will unlock a brand new use – purchasing local literary works. This means that in addition to using the 100 SGD stored value to see performances and visit exhibitions, you ...
Singapore Politics

Louis Chua calls for government-subsidised discounts on hawker meals for Singaporeans

Mr Chua called on the Government, and not hawkers themselves, who are already struggling with low margins, to provide discounts for hawker food to Singaporeans based on their CHAS card type, with l...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Time to celebrate Singaporean culture! The SG Culture Pass can now be used to buy books at 40 bookstores in Singapore

Singapore's Culture Pass will unlock a brand new use – purchasing local literary works. This means that in addition to using the 100 SGD stored value to see performances and visit exhibitions, you ...

Traveller stranded at Changi for 3 days finally flies to Jeddah; but calls Scoot ‘very disappointing’

A tourist described his experience as "very disappointing" after being stranded for three days at Singapore Changi Airport when budget carrier Scoot canceled flights to the Middle East amid widespr...

Queen B in your toilet! Woman shocked to find a beehive inside the loo, immediately asked for help to remove them

Bees built a nest in the toilet of a public housing estate. Residents called a pest control company for help. After fumigation, thousands of dead bees were left behind.

‘A completely different world than 95% of us’: YouTuber spends over S$17K on Singapore Airlines first-class suite

A Canadian content creator named Antoine (@LoungeGuru on YouTube) was mocked after he revealed that he spent US$14,000 on Singapore Airlines’ first-class suite.

Business

Ex-manager says ‘AI is just a cover story’ for Amazon layoffs

She noted, sure, AI is a part of it; it accelerates it, but more than anything, it is “a very convenient excuse.”

‘I’m technically leading, but not taken seriously,’ says Gen Z worker

SINGAPORE: A Gen-Z marketing employee recently shared online that she has been feeling brushed aside at work, and she believes her age plays a big part in it. Posting on the r/singaporejobs subre...

‘Say Please First’: Girl’s Response to Seat Request Draws Reactions

SINGAPORE: “Say please first. ” That was the reply a teenage girl gave after an uncle allegedly barked at her to give up her seat on the MRT

‘I feel dejected’: Man in his 40s says ‘poor credit score’ cost him his job and future career opportunities

SINGAPORE: A man in his 40s shared on social media that he feels deeply “dejected” because his poor credit score has not only caused him to lose his job in 2024, but it has also prevented him from ...

Singapore Politics

Louis Chua calls for government-subsidised discounts on hawker meals for Singaporeans

Mr Chua called on the Government, and not hawkers themselves, who are already struggling with low margins, to provide discounts for hawker food to Singaporeans based on their CHAS card type, with l...

Fadli Fawzi has been surprising Kaki Bukit residents with Buka Puasa meals

Mr Fadli and his teams have been giving out coupons for Kueh Raya and IFTAR

Singaporeans applaud immediate 20% increase in tobacco tax, but ask if more should be done to curb smoking

SINGAPORE: During the rollout of the national Budget on...

Jamus Lim says Singapore should do more to help the poorest nations of the world

SINGAPORE: In a recent speech in Parliament, Workers’ Party...

© The Independent Singapore

// //