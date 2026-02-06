// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, February 6, 2026
30.2 C
Singapore
type here...
TikTok screengrab/ @alotmoremane
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘Pick someone who’s not already tired,’ TikTok users tell Canadian influencer who challenged Singaporeans to race him

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: An influencer from Canada has been in different parts of Asia over the past weeks, challenging people to friendly races, most likely to encourage fitness and general health.

Mane Yousuf, who goes by @alotmoremane on TikTok, recently visited Singapore and offered S$50 to runners who could beat him.

While he only started uploading his videos on TikTok in October, they’ve certainly gone viral, with many getting millions of views.

In his video from Jan 25, he challenged a couple who were getting some serious running in near Marina Bay Sands to a race. While the man shook his head and declined, the woman, who later gave her name as Sarah, was more interested, especially with the S$50 prize at stake, and Mr Yousuf told Sarah he would give her a head start.

@alotmoremane

Singapore has fast runners wow!! 😮‍💨🔥 #running #challenge #fyp

♬ original sound – Mane

 

Telling her the finish line was at the Red Dot Design Museum sign, he gave Sarah the signal to go, and after she handed over her phone to her partner, she quickly sprinted away.

“Yooo, she’s fast,” he remarked. “She is booking it.”

After letting her have a 20-second head start when he even pretended to go in the other direction, Mr Yousuf ran after Sarah. He must have been really fast, because in spite of the head start, he still won the race by just a few seconds.

However, he told Sarah that because she had put all her heart into the race, he would give the money to her anyway, and he thanked her for being such a good sport.

The video has since gotten 5.5 million views and over 1,600 comments.

In one of them, a TikTok user wrote, “Try picking someone who’s not already tired,” which got over 8,000 likes.

Several other commenters pointed out that she was already tired and had much less energy in comparison to him.

“She was already exhausted before accepting the challenge,” another observed.

In Mr Yousuf’s second video in Singapore, posted February 1, he challenged another woman to a race, again giving her a substantial head start, and although he was again faster than her, he gave her S$50 anyway.

@alotmoremane

Singapore runners have heart wow 😭🔥 #Running #challenge #fyp (AD) @Simify

♬ original sound – Mane

This time, a commenter told him he should challenge Shanti Pereira, Singapore’s sprint queen, who won in the 100-meter race at the SEA Games in Thailand in December.

A TikTok user responded to this, saying, “Shanti Pereira will give him a head start instead.” /TISG

Read also: Still Asia’s Sprint Queen: Repeat win in 100meter for Shanti Pereira at SEA Games in Thailand

 

See also  Chee Soon Juan swings into action at Bukit Batok, highlighting municipal matters to PAP Town Council
- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

TSMC to make advanced AI semiconductors in Japan in boost for its chipmaking ambitions

By CHAN HO-HIM and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press TOKYO (AP)...

When even RM7,000 a month isn’t good enough for one Malaysian woman’s parents, who kept pressuring her to work in Singapore for more money

MALAYSIA/SINGAPORE: Early last year, when I wrote about a...

SG worker stunned to learn overseas teams of eight handle what he does alone for lower pay

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker was left completely dumbfounded after...

Singaporeans share the most out-of-touch job market advice they’ve heard

SINGAPORE: The job market’s already a nightmare, and with...

Singapore Politics

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

© The Independent Singapore

// //