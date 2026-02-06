‘Pick someone who’s not already tired,’ TikTok users tell Canadian influencer who challenged Singaporeans to race him

SINGAPORE: An influencer from Canada has been in different parts of Asia over the past weeks, challenging people to friendly races, most likely to encourage fitness and general health.

Mane Yousuf, who goes by @alotmoremane on TikTok, recently visited Singapore and offered S$50 to runners who could beat him.

While he only started uploading his videos on TikTok in October, they’ve certainly gone viral, with many getting millions of views.

In his video from Jan 25, he challenged a couple who were getting some serious running in near Marina Bay Sands to a race. While the man shook his head and declined, the woman, who later gave her name as Sarah, was more interested, especially with the S$50 prize at stake, and Mr Yousuf told Sarah he would give her a head start.

Telling her the finish line was at the Red Dot Design Museum sign, he gave Sarah the signal to go, and after she handed over her phone to her partner, she quickly sprinted away.

“Yooo, she’s fast,” he remarked. “She is booking it.”

After letting her have a 20-second head start when he even pretended to go in the other direction, Mr Yousuf ran after Sarah. He must have been really fast, because in spite of the head start, he still won the race by just a few seconds.

However, he told Sarah that because she had put all her heart into the race, he would give the money to her anyway, and he thanked her for being such a good sport.

The video has since gotten 5.5 million views and over 1,600 comments.

In one of them, a TikTok user wrote, “Try picking someone who’s not already tired,” which got over 8,000 likes.

Several other commenters pointed out that she was already tired and had much less energy in comparison to him.

“She was already exhausted before accepting the challenge,” another observed.

In Mr Yousuf’s second video in Singapore, posted February 1, he challenged another woman to a race, again giving her a substantial head start, and although he was again faster than her, he gave her S$50 anyway.

This time, a commenter told him he should challenge Shanti Pereira, Singapore’s sprint queen, who won in the 100-meter race at the SEA Games in Thailand in December.

A TikTok user responded to this, saying, “Shanti Pereira will give him a head start instead.” /TISG

