// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, July 18, 2025
32.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: DepositPhotos
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Indonesian domestic helper jailed for stealing over S$30,000 from employer’s sister-in-law

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was sentenced to 10 months in jail this week after she admitted to stealing more than S$30,000 from her employer’s sister-in-law over the course of less than a month.

Mei Santi Andriani, who was hired to care for her employer’s elderly in-laws, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft. Another three similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Andriani was employed by a 59-year-old woman but did not live in the same household. Her duties revolved around the care of her employer’s 82-year-old father-in-law and mother-in-law and included cooking and cleaning.

The elderly couple originally lived in a private residence in Mandai, but after renovation works began at the house, they temporarily relocated to a flat along Yishun Ring Road on March 26. There, the elderly couple shared a bedroom, while Andriani and the employer’s 53-year-old sister-in-law were assigned individual rooms.

According to court documents, the sister-in-law had made it clear to Andriani that she was not to enter her room unless she was home. The room was usually kept locked.

See also  Maid says she wants to go back home without serving notice period as "this was just a try out" for her, she never intended to work for 2 years

However, at some point while doing laundry, Andriani discovered a key to the sister-in-law’s room in the pocket of a pair of trousers. She kept the key without informing anyone, intending to use it for theft.

On May 6, she entered the room while the sister-in-law was away and found a drawer in the wardrobe containing a stash of cash. That day, she took S$4,700 and deposited the money into her bank account.

Over the next three weeks, Andriani returned to the same drawer at least 14 times, taking varying amounts of money. In total, she stole S$30,140. On each occasion, she deposited the stolen cash into her bank account the same day.

Investigations later revealed that a large portion of the money was remitted to her husband in Indonesia. The rest was spent on personal items and mobile games.

The court noted that Andriani had clearly abused the trust placed in her and exploited her role in the household to commit the thefts.

See also  Maid gets a salary package of $1450, other helpers say that in just 10 months she can buy a big house in Indonesia

She was sentenced to 10 months’ jail on July 15.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

© The Independent Singapore