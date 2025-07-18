Indonesian domestic helper jailed for stealing over S$30,000 from employer’s sister-in-law

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was sentenced to 10 months in jail this week after she admitted to stealing more than S$30,000 from her employer’s sister-in-law over the course of less than a month.

Mei Santi Andriani, who was hired to care for her employer’s elderly in-laws, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft. Another three similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Andriani was employed by a 59-year-old woman but did not live in the same household. Her duties revolved around the care of her employer’s 82-year-old father-in-law and mother-in-law and included cooking and cleaning.

The elderly couple originally lived in a private residence in Mandai, but after renovation works began at the house, they temporarily relocated to a flat along Yishun Ring Road on March 26. There, the elderly couple shared a bedroom, while Andriani and the employer’s 53-year-old sister-in-law were assigned individual rooms.

According to court documents, the sister-in-law had made it clear to Andriani that she was not to enter her room unless she was home. The room was usually kept locked.

However, at some point while doing laundry, Andriani discovered a key to the sister-in-law’s room in the pocket of a pair of trousers. She kept the key without informing anyone, intending to use it for theft.

On May 6, she entered the room while the sister-in-law was away and found a drawer in the wardrobe containing a stash of cash. That day, she took S$4,700 and deposited the money into her bank account.

Over the next three weeks, Andriani returned to the same drawer at least 14 times, taking varying amounts of money. In total, she stole S$30,140. On each occasion, she deposited the stolen cash into her bank account the same day.

Investigations later revealed that a large portion of the money was remitted to her husband in Indonesia. The rest was spent on personal items and mobile games.

The court noted that Andriani had clearly abused the trust placed in her and exploited her role in the household to commit the thefts.

She was sentenced to 10 months’ jail on July 15.