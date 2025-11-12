Indian minister says SG should look into collaboration for medical tourism in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, T. Mano Thangaraj, said at an event last weekend that the feasibility of a collaboration for medical tourism in Tamil Nadu should be explored with Singapore.

Speaking at the “Caring for Your Health” awareness event on Sunday (Nov 9), Mr Thangaraj underlined that areas, including the coastal town of Kanniyakumari, have the potential to attract patients from around the world.

Noting the steady flow of international patients to Kerala and parts of Kanniyakumari, he said, “We can think of affordable medical care for patients coming from abroad. There are so many possibilities for us to work together. We are here to help you in whatever way you want.”

“Singapore and Tamil Nadu share a long-standing relationship built on innovation, education, and community well-being. It is heartening to see collaborations that go beyond borders to empower people with awareness and early action for better health outcomes,” he added.

Read also: Singapore companies to invest $5 billion in Tamil Nadu

The event was organised by Singapore’s biggest public healthcare group, SingHealth, which had been invited by the Tamil Nadu chapter of Singapore Club Chennai, together with the pharmaceutical company Glosel. Some of Singapore’s leading physicians attended the event, giving insights into women’s wellness and preventive health. The event gave attendees the opportunity to participate in discussions and interactive doctor sessions.

Besides Mr Thangaraj, Singapore’s Consul-General, Edgar Pang, was also present.

“Healthcare is one of the most meaningful areas of collaboration between Singapore and India. Through programmes such as these, we share medical expertise and strengthen people-to-people ties and mutual understanding. It is a wonderful example of how knowledge exchange can inspire healthier communities in both countries,” said Mr Pang.

Mr Thangaraj also talked about the traditional healers from Kanyakumari known as Varma Asans, who have deep knowledge of Siddha medicine, Kalari martial arts, and native herbs.

Kanyakumari’s particular strength is in its traditional wisdom, the minister said, and a training and research centre is operational, with 400 students supported by the government of India receiving training.

“Development need not always mean industrial development,” the Times of India quotes Mr Thangaraj as saying.

The 15,000 tourists coming to the state every day would make it ideal for medical tourism, and SingHealth could also aid in improving maternal and child healthcare services. /TISG