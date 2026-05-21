‘We have been warned’—Distinguished Singapore diplomat raises concern about race to build super-intelligent AI

SINGAPORE: Distinguished Singapore diplomat Tommy Koh has sounded the alarm over the rapid development of artificial intelligence, warning that the race to build super-intelligent AI systems may proceed despite growing fears from some of the world’s leading experts that the technology could one day pose an existential threat to humanity.

In a social media post published after finishing a book titled If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies, Prof Koh described the work as “disturbing” and said its central argument was that humanity should not create super-intelligent machines because such systems could eventually “commit genocide against humanity.”

Prof Koh noted that the book was written by Eliezer Yudkowsky and Nate Soares, both leaders of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute (MIRI), a non-profit organisation focused on AI safety research. He highlighted that the pair had, together with “hundreds of AI scientists,” signed a one-sentence statement in 2023 warning about the dangers posed by advanced artificial intelligence.

The statement read: “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

Prof Koh pointed out that prominent figures in the field, including Geoffrey Hinton and Demis Hassabis, were among the signatories to the statement. Hinton is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of modern artificial intelligence, while Hassabis is the co-founder and chief executive of Google DeepMind.

Reflecting on the book’s warning about the dangers of super-intelligent AI, Prof Koh said the scenario reminded him of Artifice, a novel written by legal scholar Simon Chesterman. In the novel, a super-intelligent AI system attempts to kill its human creator.

Despite the concerns raised by AI researchers and writers, Prof Koh expressed scepticism that the technology industry would slow down its pursuit of increasingly powerful systems.

“I don’t think the industry is going to listen to the authors of this book,” he wrote. “They will compete to see who can build a Super-intelligent AI.”

He ended his post with a stark caution: “We have been warned.”

Prof Koh is one of Singapore’s most distinguished diplomats and public intellectuals. A veteran academic, lawyer and former ambassador, he has served in numerous senior international roles over several decades, including as Singapore’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and ambassador to the United States.

He is also widely known for chairing major international negotiations and for his longstanding contributions to diplomacy, education and public policy in Singapore.