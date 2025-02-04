In the House

In Parliament: Chan Chun Sing addresses bullying in schools, says Admiral Sec School incident was an ‘altercation’

ByAnna Maria Romero

February 4, 2025

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (Feb 4), Education Minister Chan Chun Sing tackled the issue of bullying in schools in Singapore. He provided clarification regarding a recent incident at Admiralty Secondary School on Jan 7. It was not a case of bullying but an “altercation (that) happened between two new Secondary 1 students during the transition between periods,” he said, citing preliminary investigations by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

During the incident, one student hit another on the head with a plastic bottle, causing a 4 cm wound. The 12-year-old injured boy was rushed to the hospital for treatment, and the police were called in to investigate.

Mr Chan noted that the school witnessed an average of two bullying incidents a year, which is also the national average for bullying in secondary schools. 

He also said the school staff had “acted appropriately to support the (injured) student’s well-being,” and the student has since returned to school.

The Education Minister also noted that the student who had caused the injury, also aged 12, was suspended and would be facing further disciplinary actions when he returns to school. The school will also help restore relations between the two boys.

See also  Cabinet reshuffle: Lawrence Wong to head MOF, Chan Chun Sing to head MOE

Mr Chan said this partly in response to questions filed by Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa from the Progress Singapore Party.

While he asserted that “no one should be bullied, no one wants to be bullied, and no one should bully”, he also warned against parents getting overly involved in suspected cases of bullying, as this could make matters worse.

“MOE takes a serious view of any act of bullying or violence,” he said. But he added that the ministry is concerned when people highlight bullying cases on social media in a one-sided manner appear in schools in person to demand action on behalf of their children, or even threaten the other children.

“This is wrong,” he stated.

Mr Chan said he understands the anxiety that parents experience due to fighting or bullying incidents. However, he appealed to them and the public: “Please allow the school and the authorities to deal with the cases and carry out the necessary disciplinary and restorative actions professionally.”

See also  Singaporeans on 'Is it okay for gay teachers to come out in class?'

“MOE, parents, and (the) wider society must be on the same side. Let us work together as our children’s role models,” he wrote in a Facebook post early on Monday evening. /TISG

Read also: Police called in to investigate after boy hit new student on the head with bottle, causing 4cm wound

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

In the House

In Parliament: Use of drones to combat high-rise littering being considered

January 8, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
In the House

Singapore is considering a ban on social media access for youths, following Australia’s example

January 8, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
In the House

In Parliament: WP MPs Gerald Giam and Jamus Lim call for better protection for Singaporeans against scams

January 7, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

In the House

In Parliament: Chan Chun Sing addresses bullying in schools, says Admiral Sec School incident was an ‘altercation’

February 4, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Asia

Chinese villagers cash in on nostalgia, charging tourists for staged ‘timeless’ photo ops

February 4, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Asia

Southeast Asia’s nuclear revival – A clean energy solution or costly gamble?

February 4, 2025 Gemma Iso
In the Hood

‘The cherry on top is that she lets her clippings fly free’: Employee says auntie at her workplace can’t stop clipping her nails

February 4, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.