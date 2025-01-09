Home News

Police called in to investigate after boy hit new student on the head with bottle, causing 4cm wound

ByAnna Maria Romero

January 9, 2025

SINGAPORE: A new student at Admiralty Secondary School was allegedly assaulted by one of his classmates, who was said to have hit him over the head with a water bottle on Jan 7.  The injured 12-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital to be treated for a head wound.

The police have been called in to investigate the matter, and the 12-year-old boy who allegedly caused the injury, as well as the school itself, are assisting with the investigations, news reports say.

The public first learned about the incident through a Facebook post by the injured boy’s uncle, Jwewny Goh, on the Complaint Singapore public group page. Mr Goh wrote that on his nephew’s fourth day at Admiralty Secondary, their family received a call from the school letting them know that the boy had sustained a “minor cut” but an ambulance had been called because of it.

He went on to write that the cut on the boy’s head was 4 to 5 cm in length and 7 to 8 mm deep and needed specialist stitches. Furthermore, the hospital told the family that more assessments, such as a CT scan, might be needed. However, because of risks due to the boy’s young age, they would need to wait 72 hours before fully evaluating his condition.

See also  Prank orders in Joo Seng affects at least 12 delivery riders, police investigating incident

The uncle said his nephew told him he had been hit on the head repeatedly with a metal water bottle. However, according to a Mothership report, the bottle in question had been made of plastic and not metal.

Mr Goh expressed disappointment with how the school handled the incident, although he noted that its discipline master, Kenny Wang, had “showed empathy and took the matter seriously”.

“No parent should have to see their child suffer such trauma, especially in a place meant to be safe,” he wrote.

In a Jan 8 (Wednesday) update to his post, he wrote that his nephew had been discharged from the hospital and given hospitalization leave until Jan 14 for his next medical review. He also expressed concern over the emotional toll the incident has taken on the boy.

Meanwhile, Channel NewsAsia quoted the school as saying that it is closely monitoring the injured boy’s wellbeing and that it would mete out the “necessary disciplinary action” to the other boy involved in the incident.

See also  Shanti Pereira injured; training for Paris Olympics to be reorganised

“We understand the anxieties of family members and remind all to remain respectful in their interactions with school staff,” the school added. /TISG

Read also: Do Singapore schools have a bullying problem? Some Singaporeans think so

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

Man says dry-cleaning service ruined his $850 Hermes shirt, but only offered $150 compensation

January 9, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

New law eases corporate bankruptcy for thousands of struggling companies under $2M

January 9, 2025 Gemma Iso
Home News

9 construction sites ordered to stop work out of 14 sites that saw fatalities in second half of 2024

January 9, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Home News

Man says dry-cleaning service ruined his $850 Hermes shirt, but only offered $150 compensation

January 9, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Business

TikTok Shop rival Whatnot raises US$265M in funds with plans of expansion

January 9, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Uncategorized

Woman’s luggage gets damaged ‘beyond repair’ on Jetstar flight

January 9, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Police called in to investigate after boy hit new student on the head with bottle, causing 4cm wound

January 9, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.