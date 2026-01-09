‘I’m sick of work’: Singapore woman considers 9-month career break after 10 years in workforce

SINGAPORE: At some point, every working adult hits that stage where even opening a laptop feels exhausting, and the idea of disappearing on a long holiday starts to look tempting. For one 33-year-old Singaporean woman, that point may have arrived.

In a recent post on Reddit’s r/singaporefi forum, she shared that after a decade in the workforce, she is seriously thinking about taking a nine-month career break to travel overseas.

Her dream itinerary includes roughly four months exploring Japan, Eastern Europe, and South America, visiting cities, scenic landscapes, and cultural sites she has always wanted to see.

However, as much as the idea excites her, she admitted that the financial aspect is making her hesitate.

According to her post, she currently has a net worth of about S$927,000.

This includes S$40,000 in cryptocurrency, S$496,000 in stocks and S$43,000 in cash.

She also has CPF savings of S$132,000 in her Ordinary Account, S$145,000 in her Special Account and S$71,000 in her MediSave Account.

Looking ahead, she expects that taking time off may also affect her career prospects.

She said that when she returns to Singapore, she plans to take on a role with a pay cut of around 25 per cent, bringing her salary to about S$9,000 a month.

Unsure if the break would be worth it, she asked other Singaporeans for their opinions.

“Should I do it?” she wrote. “I’m sick of work.”

“I don’t think your finances are in a troubling state.”

In the discussion thread, many locals were supportive and encouraged her to take the career break.

One person cheered her on, saying, “Yes you should. Time is short. At the same time while you are travelling, learn new stuff. Enjoy your trip!”

Another commented, “100% yes! 34 years old, female here, quit 3 months ago as I was absolutely sick of work too. Enjoying my break now.”

A third shared, “35 years old, male here, with the same years of working experience and lower net worth than you. I have similar plans myself, and so I’m rooting for you! I don’t think your finances are in a troubling state (plus you have a clear budget, and that should you exceed your budget, you are more than fine).”

A fourth added, “You are probably the 1% of SG in your age group, really, please take the effort to enjoy your life. If you love work, work. If you work to live, live. Congrats on your hard work since 23.”

Others, however, were more cautious and warned her about the current job market.

One wrote, “The market is so bad right now. It’s so hard to find another equivalent job… and all the retrenchment going on… Mental well-being is important, but you need to be mentally prepared for these.”

