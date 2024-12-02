SINGAPORE: A customer plans to report a J&T Express delivery man after receiving a series of disrespectful and aggressive messages from him.

She shared her experience on r/SingaporeRaw, a Reddit forum, on Sunday (Nov 11), along with screenshots of their WhatsApp conversation. The issue allegedly started when the delivery man could not contact the customer when he arrived at her building.

He initially tried calling her through WhatsApp, but after she didn’t respond, he took a photo of the large parcel and sent it to her along with a message saying, “You want your parcel or not? Collect from here. I’m not responsible for (whether) the item (goes) missing or not.”

In her post, the customer said she was out for a meeting and couldn’t immediately respond to his messages.

About forty minutes later, she reached out to the delivery man, asking where her parcel was, only to receive a curt response: “Check. How would I know? Did you give access?”

The customer then explained to the delivery man that the ‘item will not be considered as delivered’ according to J&T’s company policy because the delivery man had failed to take a photo of the parcel with her unit number.

She also suggested, “If you are delivering it again, ask the security guard to bring you up.” However, instead of addressing the issue, the delivery man fired back with, “I’m not your chauffeur to please you.”

Remaining calm, the customer pointed out that while she understood the delivery man’s job wasn’t easy, his hostility was unwarranted. She reminded him that his role was to ensure safe delivery, not to blame customers.

She also informed him that she planned to report the incident to the company so they could evaluate whether this level of service met their standards and expectations.

She added, “Professionalism is critical and mutual respect is key. Take care. I’ve already taken screenshots, and I will take action tomorrow.”

After that point, the delivery man’s messages became more aggressive. He replied, “If it comes to my self-respect and job. I’ll leave the job.”

The delivery man also used vulgarity and implied that she had no right to tell him how to do his job, as he had worked in several countries, including the “USA, UK, Canada, and Europe.”

The conversation took an even more threatening turn when the delivery man challenged her, saying, “If you have guts tomorrow, talk to me face to face.”

“I don’t get why the service providers are so hostile…”

In the discussion thread, many Singaporean Redditors felt that the delivery man’s aggressive and threatening responses were way out of line. They pointed out that this behaviour, especially in a customer service setting, is completely inappropriate and shouldn’t be tolerated.

One Redditor said, “There’s been increased hostility by service providers from the private hire and delivery sectors. I don’t get why the service providers are so hostile.

They are service providers, i.e., delivery personnel or driving services; it’s not meant to be a degrading term but a fact.

If the service provider deems a customer request unreasonable, just reject it and report it to your company rather than spread anger and hate. It’s very disheartening to see so much anger and sadness from these individuals.”

Another commented, “J&T Express are generally quite bad. I had them leave my package outside the lift in the middle of the walkway on my level and go.

Good thing I am 1 unit from the lift and was on my way home, so I managed to pick it up safely.”

A few, meanwhile, defended the delivery man. One Redditor argued, “To be fair, what can the driver do if you are not there? Can’t expect him to wait for your reply, and he doesn’t have access.

You need to give better instructions if you live in a condo, considering most guards will not take responsibility for the parcel since they are on the clock. Customer is more at fault here.”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)