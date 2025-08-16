// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Johor Singapore Causeway
Photo: Facebook / Rafik Abd Rashid (for illustration purposes only)
Malaysia
2 min.Read

‘If it’s illegal, how can you start an association?’: Netizens weigh in on Malaysian drivers’ push for cross-border ride-hailing

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

MALAYSIA: Ride-hailing and chartered vehicle drivers in Malaysia are planning to form an association after Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) intensified its clampdown on illegal cross-border chauffeured services, Mothership reported, citing My Sin Chew.

The proposed association seeks to represent drivers’ interests and appeal to Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook. According to the report, at least 1,000 drivers have expressed interest, with one claiming that Johor Bahru alone has more than 4,000 cross-border drivers.

While acknowledging that their operations have been illegal, some drivers told My Sin Chew (as cited by Mothership) that they are willing to apply for proper licences and insurance if given the opportunity. They also argued that they contribute to tourism and provide needed transport options for travellers heading into Singapore.

Singapore drivers feel undercut

The enforcement move in Singapore followed complaints from local private-hire drivers, who said their livelihoods were affected by Malaysian drivers offering cheaper rides. Lower vehicle ownership costs in Malaysia mean cross-border drivers can charge lower than Singapore’s regulated services.

See also  Johor rep calls for regulated cross-border ride-hailing framework amid LTA crackdown

For Singapore drivers, the issue basically points to the unfairness of the situation: they must comply with strict licensing, insurance and safety requirements, while Malaysian counterparts avoid these costs by operating illegally.

Netizens react with humour and frustration

On Facebook, many commenters had mixed reactions, many of whom started questioning the logic of this decision that aims to legitimise something illegal.  Several asked how a proper association could even exist in the first place, with one remarking that “if it is something illegal, it should not be an association lei. It should be Secret Society.” Another echoed this sentiment by joking that forming such a group only makes it easier for enforcement, saying it would allow the authorities to “prosecute all of them together.”

Others were less amused and more defensive of Singapore’s drivers, urging the authorities to double down. Comments like “please clamp down harder to protect our driver’s rice bowl” captured the anxiety of local drivers who already feel squeezed by high costs and intense competition.

See also  Msians shocked by staff kissing dough, mamak stall worker using broom to clean cooking pots, and hawker washing pot with drain water

The debate also carried a touch of cross-border rivalry, with one netizen quipping, “then let us pump our car with your petrol, how about that?” — a pointed reminder of the long-standing price differences between the two countries. Another took a jab at behaviour at the border itself, suggesting that before lobbying for new rules, “learn how to queue up first la!”

Together, these comments reflect more than just a debate about transport regulations. For many Singaporeans, the push to legalise these rides is not simply about transport options, but about the perception of Malaysia drivers cutting corners while Singaporeans shoulder higher costs under stricter regulations.

Read also: Malaysia’s Interior Ministry chief inspects RTS Link sites ahead of 2027 opening

