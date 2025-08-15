// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 15, 2025
30.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook / Kementerian Dalam Negeri (KDN)
BusinessMalaysia
1 min.Read

Malaysia’s Interior Ministry chief inspects RTS Link sites ahead of 2027 opening

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

JOHOR BAHRU: The Secretary General of Malaysia’s Ministry of Interior (Kementerian Dalam Negeri, KDN), Datuk Awang Alik bin Jeman, conducted a working visit to the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project on Wednesday (Aug 13), touring key locations at the Bukit Chagar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex and the Wadi Hana Depot.

The visit — announced in a Facebook post by the Ministry — was aimed at assessing progress on the cross-border rail link, set to begin operations on January 1, 2027, and evaluating the readiness of agencies under KDN, particularly the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), to manage their roles once the service goes live.

According to Malaysia Rapid Transit System Sdn Bhd (MRTS), the RTS Link is expected to handle up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, a key step in easing chronic congestion on the Johor–Singapore Causeway. Officials say the line will not only divert heavy traffic from the road link, but also provide a faster, more dependable commuting option between the two cities.

See also  Boom in JB real estate as RTS Link is above 50% complete

The inspection was attended by senior officials from multiple agencies, including the National Security Council, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Health, Royal Customs Department, Immigration Department, and Royal Malaysia Police.

Read related: ‘Sometimes we have to wait for two to three buses’: Growing calls for second RTS link as Tuas commuters face daily crush

Why this matters for Singapore

While the RTS Link is being built on both sides of the Causeway, Singapore stands to benefit directly from Johor’s progress. For Singaporean commuters, the RTS Link promises shorter, more predictable travel times, which is definitely a welcome change compared to the hours-long jams that are currently happening.

With a capacity for thousands of passengers per hour, the RTS could also improve regional economic ties by making it easier for workers, shoppers, and tourists to move between Johor Bahru and Singapore.

For Singapore’s businesses, particularly those dependent on cross-border labour or customers, this could help build smoother connectivity, which could boost productivity and create more reliable operations. Finally, for leisure seekers, the establishment of the line might make spontaneous weekend getaways across the Causeway a reality again. This will enable these visitors to go to Johor Bahru without the dread of sitting in traffic for hours.

See also  Govt says RTS Link fares will be determined by operator

Read also: PETRONAS, ENI, and Euglena to develop biofuel refinery in Johor for sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Man argues with ATM user for taking too long, Singaporeans side with him

SINGAPORE: After a man got upset with another man...

Elderly woman who pinched & hurt her helper with a nail clipper charged with abuse

SINGAPORE: A 68-year-old woman who injured a domestic helper...

Photo of tourists sleeping near Jewel Rain Vortex upsets S’poreans

SINGAPORE: When a photo of people sleeping on benches...

ICA finds over 4,600 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden among bottled drinks in Malaysia-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: What looked like a normal delivery of bottled...

Business

Singapore firms DBS and Sea Limited surpass US$100B market cap for first time

SINGAPORE: For the first time, two Singapore companies—DBS Group...

‘Two years off the job?’: How layoffs and bad bosses are making Singaporean job seekers extra cautious

Singapore: Two years without a full-time job is a...

Johor’s data centre boom set to drive 18-fold surge in water demand, pushing shift to reclaimed wastewater

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor’s transformation into Malaysia’s data centre capital...

‘Don’t start a business—buy one’: How Flippa helps Singaporeans become entrepreneurs

SINGAPORE: Plenty of Singaporeans want to be entrepreneurs. And...

Singapore Politics

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season,...

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

© The Independent Singapore