Friday, November 21, 2025
Photo: Freepik / jcomp (for illustration purposes only)
3 min.Read

‘I’d rather lose $10 than lose my humanity’: Singaporean woman earns praise for helping distressed foreign worker at Bugis MRT station

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman is receiving a wave of praise online after she stepped in to help a distressed foreign worker who was stranded at Bugis MRT station.

In a post on Threads, the woman, who goes by the username ‘syiatootie’, shared that she first noticed the man standing by the gantry, visibly shaken and “crying” as he tried to get the attention of passing commuters. Concerned, she approached him to ask what had happened.

According to her, the worker explained through tears that the lorry transporting his team had driven off without him, leaving him stranded in Bugis with no way to get back.

“He asked me if I could teach him how to top up his EZ-Link,” she wrote. “[But] when he opened his hand, there were just a few coins.”

“My heart sank,” she recalled. “I told him the machines don’t take coins, and even if they did, it wouldn’t be enough. So I took out my phone and topped up $10 for him. he broke down even more. Moments like this really remind me how much some people are carrying silently.”

“The world needs more people like you.”

Since posting her experience on Wednesday (Nov 19), the entry has garnered more than 7,000 likes. Many users flooded the comments to commend her compassion and empathy.

One netizen wrote, “He must have felt really helpless but also relieved to have met the kind soul of yours.”

Another added, “So kind of you. Especially since the Bugis MRT station can be quite overwhelming above and below ground, especially for a foreign worker who is in an anxious situation and who doesn’t venture out much beyond work sites. Foreign workers keep Singapore running in the shadows. They deserve to be treated with dignity.”

A third person echoed this sentiment, writing, “You were truly at the right place at the right time. You may not realise it, but the kindness you showed that man probably made a much bigger impact than you think. Thank you for choosing kindness when it mattered. The world needs more people like you.”

Not everyone was convinced, however. Some commenters warned her that she had likely been scammed, claiming this was a common tactic used by certain individuals.

“Congrats, you have fallen for something called a scam scheme,” one critic wrote bluntly.

Another insisted, “If that was a scam, you are not helping him; you are actually encouraging scams in Singapore!”

A third claimed, “It was a scam. They also wait at Changi. This guy just raised his acting skills to higher standards.”

After seeing waves of both praise and scepticism, the woman eventually responded to address the backlash. She clarified that she was at peace with her decision regardless of others’ opinions.

“Honestly, even if people think it was a scam, I’m okay with it,” she said. “It was just $10 and I chose to be kind because he looked genuinely distressed. I’d rather lose a bit of money than lose my humanity.”

'Please employ our own people, you don't need to import for this demand' — Singaporeans react to news of "high demand" for new work positions in Q4

