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Thursday, June 4, 2026
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Image of a Langkawi beach. (Photo by Mad Skillz on Unsplash. )
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Rising expenses drive tourists away from Langkawi

Kazi Mahmood
By Kazi Mahmood

MALAYSIA: Langkawi, once a jewel of Malaysia’s tourism industry, is facing mounting challenges. Rising fuel costs, disrupted ferry services, and global uncertainties have driven operators to raise prices while visitor numbers steadily fall. 

In the first quarter of 2026, arrivals dropped month by month, reflecting waning international demand. Small businesses, from jet ski operators to restaurants, report fewer bookings and shrinking margins. Industry leaders warn that steep costs risk eroding Langkawi’s competitiveness across Southeast Asia. 

As the government pushes its ambitious Visit Malaysia 2026 target, the island’s struggles highlight the urgent need for targeted support and sustainable strategies.

A video posted by on X by @MadaniNomics has gone viral, showing Kuah township in Langkawi looking deserted. The clip’s caption notes that roads once crowded with tourists now resemble a ghost town. The footage highlights empty streets in the island’s downtown area, sparking concern over Langkawi’s declining visitor numbers.

Some comments suggest that Langkawi may not be as welcoming as its image portrays. One claimed locals are less friendly compared to other tourist destinations, adding that food is overpriced and of poor quality relative to its cost. Hotel rates were also highlighted as a burden, especially for Malaysian visitors who find them unaffordable. 

Political remarks have also surfaced in response to Langkawi’s tourism slump. Another claimed that any state under the jurisdiction of the Islamic party PAS is bound to fail, pointing to Langkawi as an example. This sentiment reflects a broader view held by some Malaysians who link the island’s struggles to the opposition coalition’s governance. 

Not all reactions to Langkawi’s slowdown are negative. Some argue that the type of tourists visiting the island has changed. Instead of focusing on shopping, visitors today are more interested in the vacation experience itself. 

The viral video highlighted Kuah’s commercial district, but critics note that this area is not the main draw for travellers seeking an exotic beachside escape. 

Tourism is slowing not only in Langkawi but across several Southeast Asian seaside destinations. Popular hubs like Bali are also reporting fewer visitors. At the same time, many islands are tightening regulations as authorities respond to concerns over inappropriate behaviour by foreign tourists. 

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