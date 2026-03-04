Ice cream on Singapore MRT: Netizens clash over no-eating rule and fines

SINGAPORE: It is not allowed to eat or drink anything while on the MRT or other railway premises in Singapore, except in areas that are specifically designated for this. Even chewing gum is banned.

However, while this is common knowledge in Singapore since signs explicitly saying this are posted prominently and repeatedly, not everybody is aware of it. With the city-state continuing to be popular with visitors from all over the globe, it’s possible that tourists may not know that eating and drinking are banned on the train, especially since it’s quite common in other countries.

When a woman was filmed “casually” eating ice cream while on an MRT ride, and it was uploaded on social media, many netizens therefore gave her the benefit of the doubt, saying it’s likely that she’s not from Singapore.

The video, posted on the Instagram account @thesgdaily on Saturday (Feb 28), showed a woman in a grey top and pants seated on the train and enjoying her ice cream.

“Not local, not aware of the laws. Video taker should tell her nicely instead of quietly take photo n shame her online. Well done, gracious Singaporeans,” an IG user commented.

“No local would do that!!! We all know it’s not allowed. Clearly a traveller,” another agreed.

Another chimed in to say that it’s not technically against the law, but eating and drinking are considered offences under the Rapid Transit Systems Regulations, and offenders may be fined up to S$500.

A commenter, however, disagreed, writing, “This is the most effective way to shame her. I cannot believe she doesn’t know that eating is not allowed. Signs everywhere. She just thinks she’s above the law. It’s high time SMRT enforces their own regulations.”

Why eating & drinking are not allowed on the train

There are several reasons for banning food and drinks on the MRT, and primary among them are cleanliness and hygiene. When people are not allowed to consume food, this avoids any food or drink spillage and keeps stations and carriages cleaner for all commuters.

It also keeps these areas free from smells and pests, and reduces the need for deep cleaning, which in turn keeps the areas in good condition longer.

Also, spilt liquid can lead to slipping hazards, especially during rush hours when many commuters use the trains.

Singapore is not the only country where eating and drinking are banned on public transport. The same goes for the MTR in Hong Kong, China’s city metro systems, and even in some European transit systems, such as Poland’s. /TISG

