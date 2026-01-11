// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, January 11, 2026
Photo: Facebook / Immigration & Checkpoints Authority
Singapore News
2 min.Read

ICA steps up checks at checkpoints, seizes over 340 e-vaporisers in four days

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has stepped up enforcement against e-vaporisers at Singapore’s checkpoints, resulting in dozens of detections and hundreds of devices seized over just four days.

Between Jan 5 and 8, ICA detected 57 cases involving travellers who were either found in possession of e-vaporisers or chose to voluntarily dispose of them. In total, more than 341 e-vaporisers and related components were seized during the operations.

ICA said that about 67% of the cases involved short-term visitors, while the remaining 33% were Singapore residents, including Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents and Long-Term Pass holders.

Strict laws, heavier penalties

Vaping remains illegal in Singapore, and ICA stressed that all visitors and residents are required to abide by local laws. Individuals caught possessing, using or purchasing e-vaporisers face higher penalties.

For foreigners, the consequences can be severe. Short-term visitors who re-offend may be banned from re-entering Singapore, while long-term pass holders who commit a third offence may have their passes revoked, followed by deportation and a permanent ban from returning.

See also  "Look for rental in HDB instead of Condo" — Singaporeans advise newbie

ICA said it remains committed to securing Singapore’s borders against undesirable persons, cargo and vehicles, including the importation of e-vaporisers.

Netizens react

The enforcement action drew mixed reactions online, with many supporting a tough stance “Well done officers,” one netizen commented, praising the officers for a job well done.

Others called for even harsher punishment. “Should be fine and jail for first-time citizens, as for pass holders, regardless of whatever pass, immediately terminate and send them to court, fine plus jail term. After serving a sentence, send back and a permanent ban entry from Singapore,” one user wrote, providing practical suggestions for future offenders.

Some went further with their stance, with one Facebook user saying, “Please pass the bill to cane offenders.”

The latest crackdown serves as a reminder that Singapore continues to take a zero-tolerance approach towards vaping, with authorities signalling that enforcement at the borders will remain tight.

In other news, more than 500 kg of cannabis has been seized at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station, after authorities detected the drugs hidden in an inbound shipping container earlier this month. The case happened on Jan 3, when 509 kg of cannabis was found inside a 20-foot container entering Singapore. The container was singled out for enhanced checks after Singapore Customs received information that raised suspicions.

See also  Gerald Giam: Long-term passes for SG foreign spouses should be easier to process

To read the full story, you may check it here: Over 500 kg of cannabis seized in inbound container at Pasir Panjang, investigations ongoing

