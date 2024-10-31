Health

“I used to sleep 5 hours a day in my 20s”: How much sleep are Singaporeans getting?

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

October 31, 2024

SINGAPORE: With many having to hustle day in and day out to earn a living, sleep has taken a backseat in the lives of many Singaporeans. On Tuesday (Oct 29), an online user in his 40s shared how little sleep he used to get in his 20s and how that kind of lifestyle has affected him now.

“I’m curious,” he wrote. “How many hours do people in Singapore sleep a day? Given the fast-paced society we are in, I used to sleep five hours a day in my 20s. Now I suffer physical and mental fatigue in my 40s. The fatigue does go away slightly, but it just gets worse with age.”

Read also: Maid says she’s forced to wake up at 5:40am to work without any rest in between and can only sleep at 12-1 am

There was a mix of responses to the post, with some sharing that they get around seven to eight hours of sleep a night, while others said that they get as little as three to four hours of sleep.

See also  Hospital staff ‘truly exhausted,’ says Texas doctor in viral hug photo

“I used to be able to survive on three to four hours of sleep when I was younger but now that I’m in my 30s, seven to eight hours is a non-negotiable. Otherwise, I’ll feel irritable and fatigued throughout the day,” one wrote. “Ample sleep for me is also important because I work out regularly and my muscles need the recovery on top of my diet.”

Others shared that on weekdays, they get much less sleep but “recover” on weekends. “Five hours on weekdays. 12 hours on weekends,” said one.

There also seemed to be a trend among parents of young children getting little sleep.

However, a handful said they’re able to get around eight hours of sleep, which is the well-known recommendation for adults.

Read also: Maid says her employer forces her to sleep in the kitchen while his family keep disturbing her sleep even past 1230am

Interestingly, back in 2023, a survey found that Singapore was the third most sleep-deprived city in a pool of 43 countries. According to Global Is Asian, the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy’s digital platform,  a survey revealed: “Only one in four people get more than seven hours of sleep daily and only 17 per cent of respondents sleep through the night.”

See also  NTU now has napping pod for sleep-deprived students

The platform also stated, “Sleep deprivation has risen to the level of a public health crisis in Singapore.”

Among the risks of lack of sleep are physical and mental health problems such as stroke, hypertension, and depression. What’s more, it can also play a big role in car crashes and other accidents.

 

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Health

WHO urges adolescent-friendly health systems, highlighting investments in adolescent health had triple dividend benefit

September 23, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Health

Internet obliges Singaporean who asked why SIA interviews are ‘insanely dumb’

September 21, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Health

Myanmar’s poorest turn to social media to sell their internal organs

September 18, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Business & Economy

Malaysian ringgit may strengthen if Kamala Harris wins US election, analysts say

October 31, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

S’porean looking for “chill job” with short hours and flexibility, says it would be great if it pays at least S$3k

October 31, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

Family switches from condo to HDB, now thinking of moving back because “privacy and security difference is really huge”

October 31, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Business & Economy

Singapore’s job market thrives – Will 2025 see soaring wages or economic headwinds?

October 31, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.