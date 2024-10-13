SINGAPORE: A domestic helper in Singapore took to social media to share her struggles after experiencing insufficient rest and a lack of privacy while working for a family.

She recounted her difficult situation in a post shared with a support group for foreign domestic workers.

The helper, who only wants to be identified as Ms S, mentioned that she had been enduring long working hours daily, typically starting at 8 am and continuing until 12:30 am, with most tasks finishing late at night.

She revealed that her sleeping arrangement was in a corner of the kitchen, which offered little comfort.

Ms S explained that even after finishing her work for the day, she often struggled to sleep because family members would come into the kitchen, disturbing her rest.

She then sought advice from others on how to manage the situation. Many who responded to her post expressed concern, pointing out she was not getting the necessary nine hours of sleep.

“You should pick up your phone to call the Ministry of Manpower (MOM)! You’re entitled to 9 hours of sleep a day,” one wrote.

“Inhumane! This is abuse… call MOM immediately. They will help you find a better employer,” another chimed in.

Others also suggested she report the issue to Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower, while some recommended that she speak directly to her employers or reach out to her agency.

“Report to MOM. You’re not supposed to sleep in the kitchen,” wrote one.

“Talk to your employer first. If they don’t compromise, then call your agency,” another added.

In her replies, Ms S mentioned that she had already approached her agent but received no support. As such, she said she was considering returning to her home country if she had no other choice.

Told to share a bed with employer’s dog

In other news, a maid forced to share a bed with their employer’s dogs every night asked others if they would agree to do the same.

“As a Foreign Domestic Worker (FDW), will you agree to sleep with your employer’s dogs? (meaning – same mattress, pillow, blanket?)” she wrote her question.

While some of the members of the group expressed concerns about hygiene, personal space, and cultural differences and preferred not to sleep with animals, most, however, expressed their love for dogs and said they would be more than happy to share their bed with their employer’s furry friends, considering them as part of their family.

