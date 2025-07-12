‘I thought toilet got ghost’: TikTok user says she saw something scary at bathroom at CBD

SINGAPORE: A woman who has been sharing her creepy encounters on TikTok for the past few years recently talked about the time when she was new at work at a building in the Central Business District (CBD) and may have had a ghostly encounter in the bathroom.

In her July 8 (Tuesday) video, Olivia Ong, who goes by @oliviaonqq on the platform, did not specify which building in the CBD area she had been working in at the time but did say that the company she worked for shared bathrooms with other firms.

It seems that the bathroom in question already had a reputation for being “dirty.” Many women working at the building would go to the toilet two by two, but as Ms Ong was new at the time and really needed to urinate, she went on her own.

At the time she used the bathroom, she wrote that the sensor normally controlling the lights was not working, but there were windows, so it was not completely dark.

When she went into the cubicle and closed the door, however, she saw a pair of shoes right outside, and while this caused Ms Ong to get “super scared,” because she really needed to use the bathroom, she did not just run out, like maybe others would have done.

She looked down the whole time, however, because she was afraid of seeing a ghostly apparition if she looked up.

Ms Ong then devised a plan to hold the door open with one hand while making a fist with her other hand, saying, “Because if I need to fight a ghost, I need to fight a ghost.”

She then opened the door and came out swinging, but since no one was there, she quickly washed her hands and ran back to her office. When she got there, she told her colleagues all about her experience.

Ms Ong ended her video by saying: “So next time when your boss asks you why so many people need to go to the toilet at the same time, you just tell them, ‘I thought toilet got ghost’.”

This was Ms Ong’s eighth “horror story,” with the first dating back to 2022.

Her video has received a lot of comments, including those who’ve also claimed they’ve seen ghosts in toilets.

“Sis, this made me remember the time I was taking pictures of myself while waiting for my friend to use the toilet (in sec school) and the ghost was in the picture with me. The picture spread through the school, and we had a morning assembly about not “distributing fake info.” Like, Sir, do you think I want to be in a selfie with a ghost???” one wrote.

“A lot of buildings in the CBD area are haunted. I worked in one building in 1993. Toilet haunted. I resigned a month later,” added another.

One commented, “Wait, something like this happened to me in sec school, but instead the ‘thing’ ran across my cubicle and I could hear and see the shoes from the bottom gap, and when I opened, almost immediately there was no one.”

This caused Ms Ong to reply: “Omggg feel bad to say this, but I’m happy we’re on the same boat HAHAHAHAHAHA if not so lonely sia.” /TISG

