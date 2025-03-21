In the Hood

Ghost or glitch? Resident claims CCTV motion detector goes off—but captures nothing

March 21, 2025

SINGAPORE: A homeowner’s CCTV system has been sending motion alerts—but with nothing in sight when the footage is checked. Could it be a ghost, or just a false alarm?

An online user took to social media on Wednesday (March 19) to share a friend’s unsettling experience. “No joke,” the post read. “My friend told me his CCTV keeps sending alerts for motion detection, but when he checks the recording, there’s nobody there.” The friend suspects his security system might be picking up paranormal activity.

Some netizens responded with humour, referencing ghosts and orbs. “Yes, [CCTVs] can capture spirits. Tell your friend to sell the house. Let me know the floor area, and I’ll make an offer.” one netizen joked.

Another commenter shared that his CCTV detects his fish as a human and asked humorously, “Which one is more scary?” His comment drew the most laughs.

Others, however, pointed to more practical explanations, “Is the CCTV facing the main gate or corridor?” asked one. “If yes, tell him to adjust the sensitivity of the CCTV or set it to alert only when movement is longer than a certain time.”

According to security system provider Reconeyez, motion sensors are vital for home security, but false alarms can be frustrating and stressful. Identifying their causes and taking preventive measures ensures a more reliable system.

False motion alerts can stem from direct sunlight, temperature changes, humidity, or airflow. To minimise unnecessary notifications, homeowners can:

  • Lower sensitivity settings
  • Use dual-technology sensors for greater accuracy
  • Ensure proper installation
  • Keep systems updated and well-maintained

While the mystery remains unsolved, adjusting the CCTV settings might just reveal whether it’s a ghost—or a gust of wind.

Photo: Depositphotos/ jayzynism (for illustration purposes only)

