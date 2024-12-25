SINGAPORE: A diner shared his disappointment on social media after receiving a surprisingly thin slice of salmon at a hawker stall in Suntec City’s Food Republic.

On Sunday (Dec 22), Mr Clarence Khoo posted photos and a video on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, showing the BBQ Salmon Set he ordered from Zhen Shi Korean Cuisine.

The set, which included spicy chicken galbi, came with a piece of grilled salmon that Mr Khoo noted was much thinner than he expected. “1st [time] saw such a thin salmon,” he mentioned in the caption.

In the 7-second clip, Mr Khoo zoomed in on the salmon to give viewers a closer look at its thinness. He even flipped the piece over to show how flimsy it was. According to 8days, the meal cost him $8.

In the comments section, netizens were equally shocked by the portion of the fish, with one person joking, “I thought it’s egg in my initial view.”

Another individual said, “Haha, me too; first time I saw such a thin slice.”

A third commented, “It is always so thin… Food Republic is the highest-priced food court in my view.”

Experts warn business owners about shrinkflation

With raw material and rent costs increasing, many businesses resort to shrinkflation to keep things running.

This strategy involves keeping prices the same while reducing the size or quantity of products, helping companies cope with higher expenses without visibly increasing consumer costs.

Mark Stiving, chief pricing educator at Impact Pricing, explains that this approach works because consumers are generally more sensitive to “price increases” than “size decreases.” However, experts caution that this tactic has its limits.

In Singapore, consumers are beginning to notice the effects of shrinkflation. For instance, in October 2024, some netizens took to social media to vent about getting smaller chicken pieces at KFC.

Read more: Shrinkflation: Diners are saying KFC chicken pieces are smaller than condiment packets

In another case, a McDonald’s customer was shocked to find her “large” fries were only half the usual amount, even though she paid S$4.60 for them.

Read more: Shrinkflation or scam? Customer pays $4.60 for large fries, claims it was only half full

While shrinkflation might give businesses some breathing room in the short term, there’s a downside. Experts say companies risk damaging their reputation in the long run if they push it too far.

Tim Hill, a key account director at GlobalData Singapore, said that consumers who spot shrinkflation “may switch to other brands, labels, or operators or postpone their purchase.” He adds that negative feedback on social media can also quickly damage a brand’s image and goodwill.

Read also: “So-called butter” — Diner shocked at tiny pieces of butter served at $41M Tampines coffee shop; says “shrinkflation had seriously set in Singapore”