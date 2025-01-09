SINGAPORE: Every pet owner’s worst nightmare…a budgie owner took to an online forum on Wednesday (Jan 8) to ask people for help finding his lost budgie. “I need help with a missing pet budgie, she has been missing since the night of 5th January and I don’t know where else to find help,” the budgie owner wrote.

Butter the Budgie

“I am sorry if this bothers people but I am desperate,” he added. “I raised her since she was a baby by hand and watched her grow. She is only about a little to nine months old.”

Butter the Budgie reportedly went missing at nighttime around West Bay Condominium. “I do not know where she went because she disappeared from a tree I was watching her in at night using the night vision camera of my phone,” the post added. According to the pet owner, the budgie “escaped” because it was frightened. “She flew out when she was spooked by something during dinner where my mother opened the sliding balcony door at the same moment,” he wrote.

How to find a lost budgie

According to Lost and Found Rewards, though losing a pet budgie can be stressful, there are a couple of things their owners can do. One is to contact the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Singapore. Another is to contact the Animal & Veterinary Service. It is also recommended to create flyers with pictures of your lost pet, being sure to include specifics such as the animal’s breed, colour, size, and other unique characteristics that would make it easier for people to identify your pet.

It is also important to include your contact information so that anyone who spots anything helpful can contact you. For budgie owners, it is also helpful to search the right vicinity properly and at the right time. For budgies who are awake at night, it would be a good idea to try searching for them at this time and make the necessary adjustments if your pet is awake during the day.

Anyone who has valuable information on the lost budgie may contact her owner at +65 9830 4002

