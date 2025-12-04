// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 4, 2025
Photo: Freepik/pressfoto (for illustration purposes only)
Relationships
2 min.Read

‘I only see my BF once a week because we’re both busy at work. Is this normal or do I not like him enough?’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user wanted others to weigh in about the amount of time unmarried couples in Singapore can or should spend with one another.

She explained that she’s in a new relationship, but since, like many others, she has a busy work schedule, she’s wondering if the one day in the week that she and her boyfriend see each other is enough, or if it says something about their relationship as a whole.

Unmarried couples of SG: How often do you meet your partner?” u/Funny_Resort5652 asked in a recent post on the r/askSingapore sub.

She wrote that she and her boyfriend go out for a date at least once each weekend, and during the week, if their schedules align, they’ll grab dinner after work.

“We are both working adults, and I have a busier work schedule, often needing to cater weekday nights to do overtime or work 1 day during the weekend,” she added.

However, she also explained that on weekends when she’s not doing any actual work, she just wants to have that time for herself.

The problem is that her friends have told her that meeting once a week is too little for a new couple, which has led her to wonder if there is anything wrong that she only sees him once a week sometimes.

“Do I not like him enough?” she asked.

Commenters on her post underlined that what matters the most is what makes sense to both parties in a relationship, not what other people, least of all strangers on the internet, say.

“Once a week is fine, so long as you both are cool with it. Other people’s opinions don’t matter in your relationship,” one wrote.

“Lol, your friends don’t know your schedule better than you do. If you can only meet one time per week, then meet one time per week. If he or you want more, then communicate. If you’re both ok, just do a video call. At least you still can see each other,” added another.

“It’s all right, I came up with exactly the same thing, mainly because I need time to myself too (same!) and for family… Let others have their opinion, but ultimately it’s your show to run,” a third chimed in.

Others answered her question with questions for her to think about.

“The main question is, how do you feel about it? Do you still feel the connection is there, and 1 day per week is enough?… Remember that even LDR (Long Distance Relationships) can still work for some, despite they never met face-to-face for months/years,” a commenter wrote.

“Why do you need to ask your friends if meeting once a week is ok?” another wondered.

Many commenters assured her that meeting once a week is not a problem, and told her that they had gone through similar situations.

A Reddit user, however, had another take, writing, “‘Do I not like him enough?’ If you have to ask, you probably don’t. And it has got nothing to do with your schedule.” /TISG

