SINGAPORE: With a new domestic worker set to arrive at her residence soon, an employer took to a social media forum to ask what meals are preferred for foreign maids. Many responded to the post with their take on the matter.

“I have a helper coming in soon,” the employer, who preferred to stay anonymous, wrote. “May I check…what three meals (are) preferred for our FDW (foreign domestic worker) here (in Singapore)?”

Many people responded to the post, sharing advice on the matter. Some said that it’s best to consult with the maids themselves, as they may have different preferences according to their country of origin. “It all depends on where your helper is from,” said one. “It’s best to ask your helper directly once she arrives.”

Others suggested typical staples in different countries.

“Food preference varies from one person to another,” said one. “Take into consideration their nationality as well. For us Filipinos, rice is a must for almost every meal. It will be best to talk to your helper directly about her food preferences. As for me, I am okay with bread and coffee for breakfast, rice with veggies and meat or fish for lunch, and, for dinner, either pasta or potatoes, green salad and meat or fish, depending on the employer’s choice. I eat the same with family for dinner, except when it’s spicy or with dairy products, then I will have something else.”

Another shared, “If she is from Indonesia, I recommend more rice because we usually eat three servings of rice in a day.”

A handful praised the employer for her consideration.

Still, one shared that she usually takes her helper out to the supermarket. “Just ask them on their first day here,” she wrote. “Normally, for me, on the first day, I will bring her to the supermarket and ask her what she likes for breakfast, then meat, vegetables, then soap, and shampoo. Then, after buying, I will remind her that when her items are nearly finished, (she should) tell me at least one week in advance so we can plan a time to go and buy.”

