SINGAPORE: A video showing a domestic worker cleaning a service balcony caught the attention of many on social media, sparking worries over her safety. The clip, shared on March 8, left many Singaporeans deeply concerned about the risks involved.

The post accompanying the video read: “The neighbour next door… My boss often sees them, too. Sometimes, they even climb onto a chair to clean their window. My boss says it’s so dangerous—what if they fall?”

In the short clip, the woman is seen crouching on a service balcony, scrubbing the floor. The person who uploaded the video later shared more in the comments: “This is the third maid. The previous two did the same thing, cleaning the outside. But the first two were Indonesian, so I could communicate with them and tell them to hide, which made it easier for me to secretly give them food since they weren’t eating enough. But this one is new from Myanmar, so I can’t communicate freely due to the language barrier—and this is on the 17th floor. I’ve lived here for years, and my employer has never asked me to clean the outside like this.”

Others in the comments section shared that they wouldn’t be willing to clean a service balcony due to the safety precautions if it were up to them. “Even when my grandma told me to clean the outside of the window, I refused,” said one. “I said I didn’t want to because it’s too dangerous. I don’t want to risk falling. It’s been almost four years now, and she’s never asked me to clean the windows again. At most, I just clean the inside. Even then, I make sure to close the windows tightly before cleaning. No matter how much I get paid, I value myself and my life more.”

Another maid even added, “I’ve already signed a contract specifically stating that I’m only allowed to clean the inside of the windows—cleaning the outside is not permitted. If I insist on doing it anyway, I’d be the one getting fined instead.”

Many others voiced their concerns, expressing a shared worry for the safety of the domestic helper.

This incident is far from isolated. Back in December 2024, a photo of another maid on a balcony railing while drying clothes was shared on social media. The photo sparked a similar conversation among netizens with many questioning why some employers have their domestic helpers carry out such dangerous tasks.

One even commented, “Why is it necessary to do such a dangerous act? Will the employer risk their own life like this? Please stop this unnecessary and foolish act.”

