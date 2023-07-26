“I gave the old man a hint by pointing at the signage, he ignored” — Singaporeans in an uproar over passengers propping bare feet up on bus

SINGAPORE: “Like they own the bus.” An online user recently shared a photo of two passengers on a bus who had their bare feet propped up on the chairs in front of them.

The photo caused an uproar on social media, with many commenters calling for Singapore to change the design of inward-facing bus seats to avoid such instances. Many also expressed their exasperation over the incident.

An online user took to social media on Saturday (July 22) to share a photo of two bus passengers with their bare feet propped up on the inward-facing seats in front of them. “Like they own the bus…” the netizen wrote before sharing, “I gave the old man a hint by pointing to the signage (and) he ignored (me).”

Many responded by calling for the inward-facing bus seats to be removed. “Shouldn’t have this type of four-seaters in the first place,” said one.

“Please remove these two face-to-face seats,” said another. “(People) keep putting up their legs (on) the other (face-to-face) chairs. Remove both chairs as soon as possible.”

A third wrote, “Should change the buses seat arrangement, these rear-facing (ones are) not effective anyway. Rarely (do) people want to sit on (them), better to change all facing forward.”

Others said that the photographer should have notified the bus driver. “Notify the bus driver,” said one. “May not help…spray sanitiser on their feet but take note of the tattoos on the arm.”

Another said, “Let the bus captain handle it. Get them off the bus–(it’s) that simple.”

Still, the photo sparked a conversation about upbringing, with many expressing their disappointment.”I’m Singaporean, I’m more advanced and disciplined than other countries in South East Asia…” one said sarcastically.

Another wrote, “(It) is sad to see how their behaviour reflects their upbringing. People (are) getting more inconsiderate and selfish nowadays, not sure why.”

One or two referred to the attitude of some elderly citizens.

“Just because they are old,” said one, while another wrote “Old people again! Let the nuisance be contained within the house and not affect others.”

