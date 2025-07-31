‘I don’t have small change, you go and change lah!’ — GrabCar driver and passenger argue over who should go find loose change for RM50

MALAYSIA: What started out as just another safe and sound car ride escalated otherwise over an RM50 (S$15.50) note. And just like that, a GrabCar journey turned into a viral crash course on cash exchange etiquette.

A TikTok video recently made its rounds showing a Grab car driver and his passenger locked in a heated argument over small change. The passenger handed over a RM50 bill. The driver had no change. This then led into the realm of awkward silence, followed by finger-pointing, raised voices, and eventually, a call to Grab’s hotline to save the day.

The app operator did what operators usually do — asked the driver to end the ride via the app — but the internet had already taken the wheel, speeding into comment sections with high beams on.

“Who actually should go and get the small change?”

If you’ve ever fumbled for coins at a mamak stall or watched someone pay for a kopi with a hundred-ringgit note, you’ll understand why this video struck a nerve.

Viewers took sides faster than a Malaysian lunch table splits between nasi lemak and roti canai. Some rallied behind the driver.

“Grab drivers are not money changers,” one TikTok user declared.

Others pointed to safety, saying it’s risky for drivers to leave their cars unattended, especially with an unknown passenger inside.

“You (the passenger) are supposed to change because of security. What if something happens to his car?”

Then came the counterpunch: A few insisted that preparing change is part of good service.

“Drivers are to ensure they have loose change all the time. If the driver has no change, it is his duty to go and change the 50 ringgit, not the customer.”

“Passengers don’t need to act like divas…”

Over on Reddit, Malaysians didn’t hold back. One user commented:

“Maybe he felt scared his car would be stolen. Maybe he’s scared the money is fake. The driver should have prepared loose change, and the passenger didn’t need to act like a diva.”

Another added with brutal honesty: “If I’m the driver, I sure won’t be leaving a stranger alone in my car.”

A more balanced view also came in: “Sometimes shop owners go change. Sometimes customers do. In this case, both didn’t want to give in — so it’s about who values their time more.”

Perhaps the most entertaining (and insightful) voice came from a self-declared full-time driver:

“I have around RM200 in RM1s ready in the cupholder. It’s a miracle creator. Every time people give RM100 or RM50 and see me pull out the book of light blue… suddenly they have change, or their friends magically gather coins. Worst case, they’ll ask: ‘Bang, QR je la boleh? (Bro, can we just QR pay?)’”

Translation: The mere sight of RM1 notes or even worse, all coins has the power to summon forgotten wallets, coin purses, and e-wallet miracles.

But what does GrabCar’s policy say?

The terms and conditions are clear — if you’re paying cash, you’re responsible for paying in full, using the selected method. Grab doesn’t require drivers to carry small change.

Under section 6.2.1: “Consumers are required to make full payment… by the method selected… Any payment pursuant to such selection is non-refundable and irrevocable.”

In plain English: If you choose cash, make sure it actually works as cash.

The app also nudges passengers with friendly reminders to prepare the right amount. Most just swipe the reminder away — until they end up in a situation like this.

Here’s the full Grab’s terms of service, under section 6.2.1 (Payment Terms for Consumers):

Consumers are required to make full payment of the Consumer’s Charges for all services offered in the Application by the method selected at the time of booking, which may be cash or one of the automated payment methods available to you on the Application.

Any payment pursuant to such selection is non-refundable and irrevocable. In any event, Grab pays, in part or in full, any Consumer Charges on your behalf related to your use of the Solutions, you are required to reimburse Grab the corresponding amount in the manner and deadline specified by Grab.

So who’s right?

While Malaysians are moving towards a cashless society, some still love their loose notes. Especially RM50s that no one seems to want when change is involved.

Team Driver: “I’m not a mobile ATM.”

Team Passenger: “You’re a businessman providing a service, so be ready with cash.”

Grab’s T&Cs: “Passengers, please prepare small change.”

In truth, this was a case of poor communication wrapped in poor preparation — and it could’ve been avoided with a little pre-ride planning or a quick e-wallet scan. A little dash of tact would’ve gone a long way, too.

Don’t let RM50 waste your time and cost you your dignity

If you’re paying with cash, bring small notes.

If you’re a driver, a stash of RM1s or coins might save you time and tension (just kidding).

If all else fails, just go cashless. QR is the new RM.

After all, in ride-hailing — just like life — it pays to be prepared.

And speaking of being prepared, the small change drama is just one of many daily hurdles PHV and delivery drivers face. Between back-to-back bookings, high-stress navigation, and dealing with unpredictable customers, their job isn’t just demanding — it’s draining.

