PHV driver/rider guide for Singaporeans: How being behind the wheel is killing you, and what you can do to stay alive and beat fatigue without hitting the brakes

SINGAPORE: If you’re a private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver, delivery rider, or taxi driver in Singapore, you already know: the 9-to-5 life is a distant dream. Your work clock spins on its own terms.

One hour you’re dropping off someone, and the next hour, you’re grabbing food for someone else—all while seated for hours, dodging erratic cars, tolerating demanding passengers, and sitting through the occasional monsoon downpour.

It’s not just exhausting. It’s dangerous.

According to a 2022 study by the National University of Singapore’s Institute of Policy Studies, platform workers work an average of 59 hours per week, as reported by CNA Lifestyle. That’s more than a full-time job and then some. And with roughly 70,000 gig workers in Singapore’s ride-hail and delivery sectors (about 3% of the national workforce), that’s a lot of folks behind the wheel, pushing through long days with barely a break.

These individuals are our unsung heroes, responsible for our food deliveries, midnight rides, and early-morning airport trips. But behind every steering wheel is a platform worker fighting traffic jams, fatigue, dehydration, body aches, and burnout.

Sleepless in Singapore

Fatigue isn’t just about feeling tired. It’s a slow fade of your mental reflexes, concentration, and alertness, turning your Grab ride into a potential hazard.

“Drivers experiencing fatigue may show signs such as frequent yawning and blinking, difficulty keeping their eyes open, and decreased concentration and vigilance,” CNA Lifestyle quoted Dr Licia Tan, an associate consultant at Sengkang General Hospital’s Department of Occupational Medicine. “Passengers might also notice the driver becoming fidgety, veering off the lane, or driving erratically,” she added.

How long does it take before you hit the sleepy slope?

Just one to two hours of non-stop driving, according to Dr. Tan. That’s because driving—especially in Singapore’s bustling streets—is mentally demanding. “Driving is a cognitively demanding task that relies on sustained attention, quick reflexes, and decision-making – all of which would decline when a driver is tired,” she explained.

And on scorching hot days, it gets worse.

“Intense weather conditions, such as a high environmental temperature, show a positive association with fatigue symptoms and have been linked to poorer decision-making and road traffic accidents,” said Dr. Tan. Translation: Singapore’s weather isn’t just bad for your hair—it’s bad for your brain.

Even more worrying: Staying awake for 18 hours is the cognitive equivalent of a 0.05% blood alcohol level. Push that to 24 hours, and it’s 0.10%—above the legal limit of 0.08% in Singapore. You may be sober, but your brain thinks you’re drunk.

It’s not just traffic that’s draining you

Fatigue comes in two nasty flavours, said Dr. Tan: active and passive.

Active fatigue happens when you’re constantly dodging other bad vehicle drivers, navigating heavy traffic, or trying not to hydroplane during a thunderstorm. You’re mentally switched on, but that intensity burns you out fast.

Passive fatigue, on the other hand, creeps in during long, boring driving journeys. Think: driving along the expressway on autopilot. It’s so monotonous, your brain starts to doze off before your eyes do.

And let’s not forget the psychological stress, such as dealing with rude customers or being under pressure to meet incentive targets. Add in mobile phone distractions and the occasional sip of alcohol (which you shouldn’t be doing at all while driving/riding), and you’ve got a cocktail of concentration killers.

The health toll behind the wheel

You’d think mental stress would be the worst of it—but nope, your body takes a massive hit, too.

Driving is, at its core, a sedentary job. Hours spent sitting still, missing meals, or wolfing down fast food, and barely moving your limbs is a one-way street to chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, and obesity.

Also on the danger list are lower back pain, musculoskeletal disorders, and the condition known as whole-body vibration (WVB). If you’ve ever felt your bones rattle after a long day on rough roads, that’s WVB in action—and it’s linked to nerve damage, spinal degeneration, and vascular issues.

So, what can a road warrior like you do about it?

Doctor’s orders: 4 easy habits to stay road-ready

1. Fuel your body right (not just your car)

Stick to regular meals and stock up on healthy snacks. Think: fruits or unsalted nuts—basically anything that won’t leave a grease trail on your steering wheel.

2. Hydrate like your life depends on it (because it does)

Two litres of water a day is the bare minimum. Keep a reusable bottle in your car and top it up regularly. Dehydration can make you drowsy, dizzy, and cranky—not a great combo for safe driving.

3. Take micro-breaks

Even a 5–10-minute pause every hour can work wonders. Stretch your legs after dropping off a passenger. Do quick lunges or shoulder rolls. Park and pace around the car. The more you move, the more your body will thank you.

4. Say no to marathon driving

Driving more than 12 hours a day isn’t heroic—it’s hazardous. Long hours heighten fatigue-related errors and hurt your heart in the long run.

If no time to stop, here’s a hack

If you really can’t pull over for a proper break, then micro-stretch at the wheel. Dr. Tan recommends neck rolls, shoulder shrugs, and upper body stretches—simple seated exercises you can do while waiting at a red light or in a queue.

And don’t underestimate your seat. Adjust it for the most ergonomic posture—for comfort, and to prevent strain that creeps in after long shifts.

Even the best engines need regular maintenance, and so do you

You’re not just a driver. You’re the engine of the gig economy. But even the best engines need regular maintenance. Similarly, your body, mind, and health deserve pit stops, hydration, and decent fuel.

Don’t let fatigue take over the wheel. Take control of your health—one break, one stretch, one good habit at a time.

Drive safe. Stay sharp. And don’t forget to take care of the person behind the steering wheel first before anything else.

