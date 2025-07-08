‘Are you embarrassed or even humiliated to say your husband is a Grab rider?’ — Singaporean ‘abang Grab’ asks his wife, and gets an honest, shocking answer

SINGAPORE: In the age of hustle culture and side gigs, one Singaporean Grab rider decided to sit his wife down for a brutally honest chat about his job right before treating her to a luxury meal across the Causeway.

Afiq Zayany, also known as the friendly “Abang Grab,” which means “Grab bro” translated from the Malay language, is not just clocking in kilometres on Singapore’s roads; he’s also racking up views and likes for his candid takes on life behind the helmet as a Singaporean Grab rider earning six figures and living in a RM1.4 million (S$406,000) villa in Johor Bahru.

However, this time, instead of an on-camera confession and ride-along vlog, he went full journalist — interviewing his wife to find out what she really thinks of his full-time Grab rider job. Spoiler alert: the date includes a luxury meal in Johor Bahru. Nothing says “thank you for your patience” like treating your wife to a romantic meal in air-conditioned comfort.

And now, for the main event — the ride-and-dine confessional.

“So… how do you feel being married to a Grab rider?”

While navigating JB’s highways, Afiq then pops the question to his wife, “So, how do you feel being married to a Grab rider?”

Wife: “For me, being a Grab rider for a short while — it’s fine, but doing it for the long term, I won’t recommend it. Even if you’re young, and you can do this job, you’ll eventually become a hunchback (she joked, but she didn’t hold back either).”

“You also get sunburn,” she added to her warnings.

According to Afiq’s wife, the job is tough — and she’s speaking from experience. She’s followed Afiq on his delivery runs before, so she knows the drill: waking up early, battling the jam (although it’s still “moving”), and facing the heat.

“I don’t know how you survive the sun every day,” she expressed concern for her husband’s well-being while teasing him with, “probably why you come home sunburnt with helmet markings!”

The heat is real — but so is the flexibility

While her delivery (pun intended) is cheeky, she’s also got a point: The job isn’t for the faint of heart — or weak of sunscreen.

Still, she acknowledges the upsides. “The work time is flexible. It won’t take long,” she says. “It’s just the risk in riding that concerns me, especially during rain. Even when we’re careful, others may be careless.”

And here’s a gem that might resonate with every hustler in Southeast Asia trying to balance dreams with reality:

“Doing it temporarily while you find a better-paying job or to save money to start a business — it’s good. Because to me, as a Malaysian, it’s really hard to find an office job that can pay the same high earnings as a Grab rider, even if you’re a degree holder,” she said, hitting a little too close to home for many fresh grads with scroll-worthy CVs but empty wallets.

“Do you ever feel embarrassed when people ask what I do?”

Then came the moment we’re all waiting for…

With the calm of a man bracing for impact, Afiq, powered up all the courage he had left, asks his wife (ready to accept whatever comes), “Do you ever feel embarrassed whenever someone were to ask you, ‘Oh, your husband is working as what?’”

His wife doesn’t flinch and said…

“For me… no. Because I like people to judge me, I really like people to judge me.”

It was a mic drop moment. Afiq then bursts into shocked laughter. You can almost hear his jaw hit the dashboard.

Afiq’s wife continues, with unapologetic sass: “People may say, ‘She is like this (living a good life), but her husband is just a Grab driver,’ but to me, for as long as the job is legitimate, it’s all good for me.”

And then, she gave the line that should probably be printed on Grab merch: “If people ask me, ‘Your husband is working as what?’ I am proud to say, Abang Grab!”

A husband. A helmet. A happy life.

In just under five minutes on their trip to a very filling date night, Afiq delivered more than just food — he delivered a lesson in self-worth, hustle pride, and marital honesty that many Singaporean (and Malaysian) riders would relate to.

Being a Grab rider or driver isn’t always glamorous. There’s sunburn, exhaustion, and the occasional rude passenger. There’s societal judgment, too — the same kind that asks, “You studied so hard for this?” or “You’re still doing Grab?”

However, Afiq’s story — and his wife’s unfiltered perspective — flips the narrative. Because here’s the truth: There’s no shame in honest work. Especially not in work that puts food on the table, pays the bills, and even lets you treat your wife to a luxury meal every now and then.

So the next time someone asks, “What do you do for a living?” — whether you’re wearing a helmet or rolling in a 4-seater — take a page from Afiq’s Grab book story.

Say it loud. Say it proud. “I am Abang Grab!”

And who knows, like Afiq, you too can become another Singaporean Grab rider, sharing his story on how he earns six figures and lives in a RM1.4 million villa in Johor Bahru someday.