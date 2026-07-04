‘I chose the life that feels right’: Indian engineer explains why he left Singapore

SINGAPORE: After a Machine Learning from India engineer who had been working in Singapore since last year said that he decided to go back home, he received support from commenters on Instagram, who cheered him on as he started all over again.

Aman Vaishnav, who can be found on Instagram and YouTube as @amandailylogs, has posted much about his life in Singapore over the past months, comparing the work culture in India and Singapore, and being very surprised that “millionaires take the metro” in the city-state.

However, it appears that his time in Singapore has come to an end, though he knows that this decision may seem counterintuitive to many.

“I left a life almost every Indian engineer dreams of,” Mr Aman said in a June 16 video, saying that he had left the city-state in May.

“Good salary, dollar paycheck, the whole thing. I made a choice. Some circumstances happen, personal ones, the kind you don’t post about. So I packed up, I came back,” he said, adding, “Most people thought I was crazy.”

He also said he is unsure if he has made the right decision, and told viewers to ask him the same question in a couple of months.

Mr Aman added, however, that he has never made a decision from fear.

“At some point, you have to choose between the life that looks good and the life that feels right. I chose the second one,” he said, adding that at the age of 26, he’s now starting over in a new city, rebuilding his life from scratch.

“Some chapters don’t make sense while you’re living them, and maybe that’s exactly what makes them worth doing,” he said.

Commenters on Mr Aman’s post appeared to understand why he made his choice, and expressed support for him. Mr Aman’s point about choosing a life that feels right seemed to resonate with a number of them.

“At some points in life, you don’t want money. Instead, you want love, family, and the person you love most,” one wrote.

Another told him, “Your choice was right.” /TISG

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