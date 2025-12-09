// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 9, 2025
28.3 C
Singapore
type here...
YT screengrab/ amandailylogs
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘Healthier work culture with clear boundaries.’ Indian worker in SG is thankful he no longer have to beg for days off

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A video from an Indian national working in Singapore went viral over the weekend, after he said that getting days off for him is now so much easier than it used to be.

According to Aman, who can be found on Instagram and YouTube as @amandailylogs, the biggest mindset shift he had when he moved to Singapore was that he stopped justifying his time off. In the city-state, he enjoys a healthier work culture with clear boundaries after office hours.

In his video, posted on Sunday (Dec 7), he explained that he and his colleagues had to invent family emergencies and tragedies just to ask his higher-ups if he could get time off on a Friday.

He also said that in the past, being at work after 8:00 in the evening is perceived as being hard at work, whereas in other countries, it’s seen as being “exploited.”

In contrast, in Singapore, he doesn’t ask. Instead, he informs, saying “‘Logging off. See you Monday.’ Full stop…. No guilt, no calls, just life.”

See also  STB looks to cartoon to keep Indians—through their kids—interested in travelling to SG

He explained further in the caption, saying, “In toxic cultures, you feel the need to explain why you aren’t working. You over-share details, hoping for sympathy approvals. In a growth culture, you simply notify.”

Instead of having to say, “Sir, can I please take leave for X reason?” he now says, “I will be OOO from Monday to Wednesday.”

He added: “Be a professional who manages time, not a child asking for recess.”

Aman’s post appears to have resonated with many.

“Yes… 12 hrs is the default expected here. Hope it changes sometime with the new generation,” wrote a commenter on Instagram.

Another echoed this sentiment, saying that they hoped things would change with Gen Z.

“Sadly, bro is right,” chimed in another.

“People try to normalise working after working hours, that’s the worst thing in India,” an IG user wrote.

He received some pushback, however, from commenters who said that the work environment can also be very challenging in Singapore.

See also  Goa DJ arrested for post on Maratha king Shivaji

“And u all think this applies to the whole of Singapore??” asked one.

“True about the culture at work. But if you have an Indian boss here, you may see the same things happening as in India,” another noted.

Another wrote, “I, too, am working in Singapore…  you are correct, but it works if your manager is Singaporean, Chinese, or European. But if your manager is from India, even if you’re working in Singapore, you still have to beg for time off.”  /TISG

Read also: Should workplace smoking affect career choices? Young engineer struggles with work culture

 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia

Thai airstrikes on Cambodian targets jolt region, undercut Trump-brokered peace deal

BANGKOK: Tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border boiled over before...
Asia

Tokyo backs out of Vietnam nuclear deal, raising questions over Hanoi’s bid to avert power crunch

HANOI: Japan has quietly stepped back from plans to...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //