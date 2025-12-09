‘Healthier work culture with clear boundaries.’ Indian worker in SG is thankful he no longer have to beg for days off

SINGAPORE: A video from an Indian national working in Singapore went viral over the weekend, after he said that getting days off for him is now so much easier than it used to be.

According to Aman, who can be found on Instagram and YouTube as @amandailylogs, the biggest mindset shift he had when he moved to Singapore was that he stopped justifying his time off. In the city-state, he enjoys a healthier work culture with clear boundaries after office hours.

In his video, posted on Sunday (Dec 7), he explained that he and his colleagues had to invent family emergencies and tragedies just to ask his higher-ups if he could get time off on a Friday.

He also said that in the past, being at work after 8:00 in the evening is perceived as being hard at work, whereas in other countries, it’s seen as being “exploited.”

In contrast, in Singapore, he doesn’t ask. Instead, he informs, saying “‘Logging off. See you Monday.’ Full stop…. No guilt, no calls, just life.”

He explained further in the caption, saying, “In toxic cultures, you feel the need to explain why you aren’t working. You over-share details, hoping for sympathy approvals. In a growth culture, you simply notify.”

Instead of having to say, “Sir, can I please take leave for X reason?” he now says, “I will be OOO from Monday to Wednesday.”

He added: “Be a professional who manages time, not a child asking for recess.”

Aman’s post appears to have resonated with many.

“Yes… 12 hrs is the default expected here. Hope it changes sometime with the new generation,” wrote a commenter on Instagram.

Another echoed this sentiment, saying that they hoped things would change with Gen Z.

“Sadly, bro is right,” chimed in another.

“People try to normalise working after working hours, that’s the worst thing in India,” an IG user wrote.

He received some pushback, however, from commenters who said that the work environment can also be very challenging in Singapore.

“And u all think this applies to the whole of Singapore??” asked one.

“True about the culture at work. But if you have an Indian boss here, you may see the same things happening as in India,” another noted.

Another wrote, “I, too, am working in Singapore… you are correct, but it works if your manager is Singaporean, Chinese, or European. But if your manager is from India, even if you’re working in Singapore, you still have to beg for time off.” /TISG

Read also: Should workplace smoking affect career choices? Young engineer struggles with work culture