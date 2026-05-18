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Domestic Helpers
2 min.Read

‘I buy my own food and toiletries’: Maid says employer refuses to provide basic necessities

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper has claimed online that her new employer expects her to pay for all her own daily essentials, including meals and toiletries, out of her salary.

In an anonymous post shared on Tuesday (May 12) in the Facebook group “SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER,” the helper said she has been working in Singapore for three years and was recently transferred to a new employer after the elderly grandmother she cared for passed away.

However, according to her, the new setup has been a complete nightmare.

“In here, I must buy everything myself. Toiletries and food, also, I buy using my own money,” she wrote.

She also shared that when she tried to bring up the issue and ask her employer for food, the conversation quickly turned into “an argument.”

To make matters worse, she said her agent has been unhelpful and “doesn’t care” about what she’s going through, despite her raising concerns.

Feeling frustrated and unsure what to do next, she asked others in the group whether she should try to “transfer again” or “report” the situation to Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

“Why is your employer so terrible?”

Many netizens who responded to the post were outraged by the allegations and encouraged the helper to lodge a complaint with the authorities.

One commenter wrote, “Report to MOM!!!!! This is really too much!!!!!”

Another said, “Omg, please report to MOM. Why is your employer so terrible?”

Others, however, advised the helper to make sure she has evidence to support her claims before taking further action.

One commenter, who identified themselves as an employer, wrote: 

“Report to MOM, but make sure it’s the truth, because if the employer has CCTV proof showing a well-stocked fridge and you’re supposed to cook for yourself, you can show pics of toiletries she bought for you, your complaint will land you in trouble. Not saying you’re lying, just guiding you on what to do and advising on what could happen.”

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower guidelines, employers are expected to provide migrant domestic workers with three meals a day, along with basic necessities like a mattress, pillow, and blanket, plus proper bathroom access.

They should also provide essential toiletries such as soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, and toothpaste.

Read also: Singaporeans reveal the biggest culture shocks they encountered overseas: ‘Discovering shops close early and lunch can somehow take two hours’

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