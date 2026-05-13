Singaporeans reveal the biggest culture shocks they encountered overseas: ‘Discovering shops close early and lunch can somehow take two hours’

SINGAPORE: A recent online discussion had Singaporeans swapping the funniest and most unexpected culture shocks they experienced while travelling abroad.

It all started after one Singaporean shared how their first long overseas trip completely changed the way they looked at everyday life back home.

“The first time I went overseas for a longer trip, I realised how many normal Singapore things aren’t actually normal elsewhere,” the user wrote. “People walked so slowly, shops closed ridiculously early, and nobody seemed stressed about missing trains.”

They also admitted they were stunned seeing people casually jaywalk without a shred of fear.

Keen to hear more stories, they asked people to share the “funniest or biggest culture shock“ they experienced outside Singapore.

Slower pace of life

A lot of commenters admitted they did not realise how fast-paced Singapore life actually was until they left the country.

One Singaporean recalled a surprisingly awkward lift experience while visiting the United States.

“In the States, I pressed the close button after everyone boarded the lift,” the commenter shared. “Then an elderly American asked me, ‘What’s the rush?’”

That was when the commenter suddenly realised that most people there simply allowed the lift doors to close naturally instead of repeatedly pressing the button the second everyone stepped in.

Another shared, “Probably because of how fast we walk. When I was in Japan, the automatic doors opened when I was right at the door, so I had to wait a few seconds for it to open.”

A third individual wrote that in the countries they visited, people there actually enjoyed a “slower pace of life, cheaper private transportation, larger living spaces, more outdoor areas, a wider variety of hobbies, more personal time outside of work, etc.”

Public transportation etiquette

Public transport rules and habits in other countries also surprised a lot of Singaporeans.

One person shared their experience living in South Korea for about seven months.

They said they once gave up their seat on a crowded train to an elderly woman, thinking it was the polite thing to do.

“Once I gave up my seat to a 70+ yr lady in a packed train, but no matter what, she kept declining it. Apparently, the seat I was on was not allocated to the elderly, so she had to refuse it. Additionally, on the train, there is a section solely dedicated to the elderly, and even when no old person was using it, no one dared to use it due to the rules.”

Another Singaporean added that South Korea also has a system for pregnant women.

“In South Korea, pregnant women have the pregnant tag issued by the hospital. So you can give up your seat to them. Very thoughtful. Prevents misunderstandings. Like giving up your seat to a lady who is not pregnant but is well… on the heavy side.”

A third user added, “While in Hong Kong, the priority seat also prioritises MONKS! Not just the disabled, elderly, or pregnant ladies…but MONKS as well !! Hahaha, that was super interesting, in my opinion.”

Monolithic countries

Some Singaporeans said they felt strange visiting countries where almost everyone has the same ethnicity.

One user explained, “Every time I go to a non-multicultural country, I’m just like, damn… where the minorities at? Everyone’s just… Japanese. In Singapore, even if the majority are Chinese, you still see many people of different races walking around. Malays, Indians, some Caucasians, other SEA countries… the scene is always super mixed.”

They added, “In Japan, that’s really not the case. Everywhere you go, it’s really 90% Japanese. For some reason, it felt very uncanny to be surrounded entirely by people of the same race. I don’t know if it was some kind of internal tribal instinct, but seeing so many people who are clearly descended similarly was oddly frightening the first time I went.”

Shops closing early

Some Singaporeans also said they were quite shocked to find out that shops in other countries close pretty early.

One shared, “In Norway, all shops close on Sundays, except for some bars and restaurants. Some shops even open as late as 12 p.m. and close as early as 3-4 p.m.”

Another commented, “I have to plan my grocery run because supermarkets aren’t open on Sundays and are only open for half a day on Saturdays. Can’t really do it during weekdays, as it was closed by 6 p.m.”

A third said, “Moving somewhere in Europe or North America and discovering shops close early, banks don’t open on weekends, and lunch can somehow take two hours.”

Prepaid electricity….exists?

Others shared that they only learned about prepaid electricity systems when they travelled or lived abroad.

One user wrote, “I once rented a small house in the UK with a prepaid electricity meter. You basically go to a mama shop, buy a prepaid £20 card, slot it into the meter, and get it credited.”

Another recounted, “Brunei, stayed at a friend’s place. There was a heavy storm that night, and there was a blackout. Thought it was caused by the storm, but it turned out to be my friend forgetting to top up his electric meter. Apparently, all electricity in Brunei was switched to prepaid instead of postpaid because no one was paying their electric bill.”

Read also: ‘The whole city is running on the same daily script’: Local asks anyone else feel like Singapore is an NPC city sometimes