Malaysia looks beyond low costs as data centre sector expands rapidly

MALAYSIA: Malaysia is positioning itself as a regional data centre hub, with sustainability becoming a growing part of that strategy. One of the biggest developments can be seen in Johor, where operators are increasingly using treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants for data centre cooling to ease pressure on potable water supplies amid rising demand.

The change is also making Malaysia a more attractive prospect for global investors, especially those that work under more stringent environmental, social and governance (ESG) regulations.

The Edge reported that state-linked groups and industry are working together to encourage advancement in this sector. At the same time, similar resource pressures are becoming more visible in other states.

New Straits Times reported that Selangor is working to increase its water reserve margin in preparation for continued data centre expansion. This reflects growing awareness of water security risks as digital infrastructure grows rapidly, with state authorities strengthening planning frameworks to ensure that treated water supply remains sufficient to support both industrial users and domestic consumption.

Taken together, these events demonstrate a stronger change in Malaysia’s digital strategy. The focus is no longer just on attracting hyperscale investments and portraying the country as a low-cost destination, but also to ensure the ability to support the support systems, such as water supply, power supply, and utilities, to ensure that it can grow fast enough to meet that increasing demand.

The initiatives reflect a more cohesive approach between industrial policy and resource management. This balance becomes increasingly crucial as demand for data centres grow also the complexity and magnitude of handling it will require more energy and cooling resources.

Ultimately, Malaysia’s competitiveness as a regional data centre hub will depend not just on its ability to attract investment, but also on how well it controls the sustainability and resilience of the systems underpinning that expansion.

The impetus is mostly driven by three main elements: a favourable regulatory framework, geographical placement close to regional technological and financial clusters and strong cost and capacity advantages.