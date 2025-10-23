‘I am barely even getting interviews’: Fresh graduate attempting to switch to software engineering struggles to find work

SINGAPORE: A local man with a degree in electrical engineering recently shared on social media that he has been “unemployed since graduating in June”.

He explained in his post on the r/askSingapore forum that he only began applying for jobs in August, as he had spent the months after graduation working on side projects to strengthen his portfolio and work towards breaking into software engineering, a field he says he is “genuinely passionate” about.

However, his efforts seem to have made little difference, as he observed that most employers are primarily looking for candidates with “at least three to five years of work experience”.

Looking for some guidance, he turned to other Singaporeans for advice, asking “What should I do? Continue grinding leetcode questions and working on side projects? I only have one internship in the [software engineering] industry, and I am barely even getting interviews.”

“Try doing internships. No shame.”

In the comments section of his post, many Singaporean Redditors advised the man to hold off on switching careers for the time being. One pointed out, “Switching paths to software engineering at this time is very hard. Side projects won’t save you. Leetcode probably will get you through the first stage only. What matters the most is experience now…”

Another commented, “Maybe don’t do software engineering! I am a fellow EE graduate (Same batch as you) as well.. go into a field where you don’t have to compete with offshoring and AI!”

A third wrote, “To be honest, since you like software engineering, you should’ve gone into a tech course initially tho. You will be competing with top CS/IS/IT grads from all over the world, and unfortunately, because of your major, you will definitely be losing out.”

A fourth suggested, “Try doing internships. No shame. I have friends who did internships after graduation. It helps to boost your experience, and gives you some time and money to continue your job search. Who knows, maybe the company may convert you too.”

